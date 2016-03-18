9 Trench Coats to Buy Now 

As you transition our wardrobe from winter to spring, there are a few key items you need to help you through the weather changes. Aside from a sturdy Chelsea boot and good quality leather jacket, a trench coat is a serious must-have. On days that start out with clear skies and end with a rainstorm, it's an easy add-on to save your outfit from getting drenched.
This breathable topper is easy to throw on and is light enough to wear once the temperatures begin to rise. And on days when you might be a bit too warm you can easily fold it up and slip it in your bag. From light blush pinks to fiery reds and even those covered in cool tribal prints, below, 9 transitional trench coats to buy now.
1. H&M
Layer this blush pink option over a wispy spring dress.
$60; hm.com
2. Zara
This dusty sand colored trench gives any look a luxe touch.
$149; zara.com
3. J. Crew
Add some color to your wardrobe with this bright turquoise wool option.
$300 (originally $378); jcrew.com
4. JUNYA WATANABE
With a drop waist and delicate pleats, this coat could double as a dress for your next girls' night out.
$1,040; net-a-porter.com
5. River Island
Full cape sleeves and an apple red hue make this coat warm, fun, and fashion forward.
$160; riverisland.com
6. Rebecca Minkoff
Let this edgy trench be your focal point. Pair it with jeans and a sleek pump. You’re good to go.
$698; rebeccaminkoff.com
7. Burberry
Switch out your traditional Burberry trench with for one with a crochet trim—it creates an eye-catching geometric design.
$4,895; net-a-porter.com
8. Joe Fresh
This classic style can take you from day to night, and we can’t help but love the totally affordable price.
$89; joefresh.com
9. Topshop
With deep patch pockets, this coat gives you enough room to carry all your necessities.
$210; topshop.com