9 Trench Coats to Buy Now 

As you transition our wardrobe from winter to spring, there are a few key items you need to help you through the weather changes. Aside from a sturdy Chelsea boot and good quality leather jacket, a trench coat is a serious must-have. On days that start out with clear skies and end with a rainstorm, it's an easy add-on to save your outfit from getting drenched.

This breathable topper is easy to throw on and is light enough to wear once the temperatures begin to rise. And on days when you might be a bit too warm you can easily fold it up and slip it in your bag. From light blush pinks to fiery reds and even those covered in cool tribal prints, below, 9 transitional trench coats to buy now.