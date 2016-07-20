Travel Like an Editor: Alexis Parente's Miami Swim Week Diary

Travel Like an Editor: Alexis Parente's Miami Swim Week Diary
Courtesy Alexis Parente
July 20, 2016 @ 7:30 PM
BY: Alexis Parente

From paddleboarding classes with Flagpole Swim to sipping water straight from a coconut, InStyle Fashion Assistant Alexis Parante gives us a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the going-ons at Miami Swim Week. Read on for an inside look at her experience in sunny Florida.

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top