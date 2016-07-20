Travel Like an Editor: Alexis Parente's Miami Swim Week Diary

A near-overdose of sunscreen was a must this weekend, so I brought my Coola classic face lotion and SPF 30 lip balm along. Spending day after day in the direct sun called for Cocooil after sun lotion and H2O+ moisturizer—my post-beach essentials. Although the humidity in Miami wasn’t a friend to my hair, Fringe & Friends texturizing spray helped me turn the frizz into surfer-cool waves.

Shop the look: Cocooil After Sun Oil, $25; urbanoutfitters.com. Coola SPF, $32; coolasuncare.com. Fringe & Friends Texturizing Spray, visit Fringe Salon. Coola Liplux, $12; coolasuncare.com. H2O+ Beauty Moisturizer SPF, $42; h2oplus.com.