Travel Like an Editor: Alexis Parente's Miami Swim Week Diary

From paddleboarding classes with Flagpole Swim to sipping water straight from a coconut, InStyle Fashion Assistant Alexis Parante gives us a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the going-ons at Miami Swim Week. Read on for an inside look at her experience in sunny Florida.
-
1. My Packing List
The key to preparing for a week in Miami? Bringing pieces that are light, comfortable, and simple—the kind of stuff you can throw on without overthinking it. I brought a cover up, crop top, romper, sandals, and a statement suit. This Alix one shoulder black bikini puts such a fun twist on statement swimwear! I plan on pairing it with a breezy gingham off-the-shoulder cover-up by Tibi. Meanwhile, my crisscross sandals from Trademark provide a new take on trendy slides, and my gauze-y Solid & Striped cami is perfect to pair with jean shorts or a high-waisted kick flare. I'll be wearing the simple white romper I packed for lunch al fresco.
Shop the look: Solid & Striped top, $148; solidandstriped.com. Mikoh romper, $202; mikoh.com. Trademark sandals, call (646) 559-4945. Alix swimsuit, $155; alixnyc.com. Tibi top, $345; tibi.com.
-
2. A W South Beach View
Miami Swim Week's home base is the W Hotel at South Beach. It couldn’t be more perfect... especially when you get to walk by this view everyday!
-
3. Coconut Refresher
The perfect refresher in Miami's 95 degree weather: a sip of coconut water straight from the source.
-
4. Candlelit Dinner
The dinner ambiance was on point this weekend thanks to a beautiful candlelit meal at The Grove with Same Swim.
-
5. Beauty Basics
A near-overdose of sunscreen was a must this weekend, so I brought my Coola classic face lotion and SPF 30 lip balm along. Spending day after day in the direct sun called for Cocooil after sun lotion and H2O+ moisturizer—my post-beach essentials. Although the humidity in Miami wasn’t a friend to my hair, Fringe & Friends texturizing spray helped me turn the frizz into surfer-cool waves.
Shop the look: Cocooil After Sun Oil, $25; urbanoutfitters.com. Coola SPF, $32; coolasuncare.com. Fringe & Friends Texturizing Spray, visit Fringe Salon. Coola Liplux, $12; coolasuncare.com. H2O+ Beauty Moisturizer SPF, $42; h2oplus.com.
-
6. My Beach Bag
Let's take a peek inside my beach bag. (Spoiler alert: It's full of stripes!) This oversized COS stripe canvas tote holds all my essentials, including a towel, Coola sunscreen, and my Ouai surf spray. My go-to outfit? A knotted bandeau bikini from Mikoh accented with burgundy Trademark sandals.
Shop the look: COS tote, similar styles cosstores.com. Coola Face SPF, $32; coolasuncare.com. Coola Liplux SPF, $12; coolasuncare.com. Ouai Wave Spray, $26; sephora.com. Mikoh bikini top, $112; mikoh.com. Mikoh bikini bottom, $112; mikoh.com. Trademark sandals, call (646) 559-4945.
-
7. Net-A-Porter x Mikoh Dinner
Their was no shortage of decadent food and elaborate place settings at mealtime this weekend. The intimate Net-A-Porter x Mikoh dinner, hosted by designers Oleema and Kalani at Los Fuegos in Faena—an incredible art deco hotel in the heart of South Beach—was especially memorable.
-
8. Paddle Boarding Class With Flagpole Swim
There's nothing quite like starting your morning off with a relaxing paddle boarding class! This one was with Flagpole Swim designers Megan Balch and Jaime Barker.
-
9. View From The Bollare Hub
I took a break from the shows and headed over to the Bollare Hub at the 1Hotel. This spot makes for an ideal beach getaway—not only are you surrounded by 360 degrees of gorgeous views, but pampered with beauty touch ups and fresh juices.