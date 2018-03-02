5 Outfits for Weird Transitional Weather

Is it cold, is it hot, or somewhere in-between—and what the hell do you wear when transitioning from season to season? Right now can be a really confusing time to get dressed in the a.m. Somewhere around your first cup of coffee, we're sure you ask yourself what we ask ourselves, “What's the weather like? And what do I wear today?” We're here to help you solve that problem.
VIDEO: How to Build a 10-Piece Fall Wardrobe For Under $1,000
The best solution starts by layering with great light outerwear like a leather jacket or trench coat. Scroll through as we show you 5 foolproof outfits to outwit the vagaries of the weather.
-
1. LOOK 1
Pair jeans and a blouse for a put-together light look. Add a long trench for warmth and ballet flats to keep it casual yet sophisticated.
Shop the look: & Other Stories blouse, $85; stories.com. J.Crew jeans, $98; jcrew.com. Banana Republic trench coat, $128 (originally $248); bananarepublic.com. COS leather bag, $250; cosstores.com. Rochas floral brocade flats, $510; matchesfashion.com.
-
2. LOOK 2
Keep the hemlines long for more leg coverage and layer up with knit sweaters and a leather jacket. Keep florals in mind during this time, as well as fun pops of color to keep your outfit light and happy.
Shop the look: Everlane sweater, $155; everlane.com. Topshop skirt, $68; topshop.com. Mango faux leather jacket, $80; mango.com. Creatures of Comfort bag, $380; needsupply.com. Converse sneakers, $80; nordstrom.com.
-
3. LOOK 3
Take a walk on the wild side in a leopard coat. Pair it with a cropped wide leg pant and a tunic for the ultimate layering effect. Fun tip: The tunic can be worn as a dress in the summer—a two-for-one!
Shop the look: Zara shirt-style tunic, $70; zara.com. Sea wide leg pants, $365; nordstrom.com. Ganni leopard jacket, $295; net-a-porter.com. Tory Burch crossbody bag, $398; nordstrom.com. H&M loafers, $50; hm.com.
-
4. LOOK 4
Plaid, turtleneck, need we say more? Have fun with prints and patterns during this time of transition and opt in for a statement-making plaid jacket paired with a light sweater and high-waisted jeans. Add a pop of color with a bright pair of shoes, like these Stuart Weitzman silk satin mules.
Shop the look: Sandro high neck sweater, $138 (originally $275); sandro-paris.com. Agolde high-rise jeans, $168; aritzia.com. Vanessa Seward plaid coat, $539; stylebop.com. Stuart Weitzman silk satin mules, $398; stuartweitzman.com.
-
5. LOOK 5
The slip skirt will take you day to evening, and its transitional nature makes it the perfect investment for your wardrobe. Pile on a cozy sweater and denim jacket for a relaxed day look. Top it off with an printed pump.
Shop the look: Equipment v-neck sweater, $280; net-a-porter.com. By Malene Birger satin skirt, $495; net-a-portter.com. Madewell denim jacket, $118; madewell.com. DVF crossbody bag, $428; dvf.com. Jeffrey Campbell plaid pumps, $110; shopbop.com.