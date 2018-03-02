5 Outfits for Weird Transitional Weather

Is it cold, is it hot, or somewhere in-between—and what the hell do you wear when transitioning from season to season? Right now can be a really confusing time to get dressed in the a.m. Somewhere around your first cup of coffee, we're sure you ask yourself what we ask ourselves, “What's the weather like? And what do I wear today?” We're here to help you solve that problem.

VIDEO: How to Build a 10-Piece Fall Wardrobe For Under $1,000

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

The best solution starts by layering with great light outerwear like a leather jacket or trench coat. Scroll through as we show you 5 foolproof outfits to outwit the vagaries of the weather.