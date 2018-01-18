The Comfortable (and Stylish) Shoes to Wear With Your Track Pants this Season 

Track pants are back and cooler than ever. Forget about the frumpy sweats you used to wear in gym class during high school, the updated look is super polished, sophisticated, but still maintains the sporty effortless vibe that's cool-girl approved.
Just about everyone has been sporting these pants, from your favorite It girls Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner to your street style stars Caroline Daur and Olivia Palermo. Whether you dress them up or keep them super casual, this look will have you winning in the wardrobe department.
We've seen this look put together in a variety of combos each one perfect for different occasions. Opt for a wide-leg option with a sexy mule or bootie for a night out with the girls or pair a traditional track pant with a chic sneaker for a casual yet fashionable daytime look. Of course, we love the classic black options, but you can brighten up your look this season with a vibrant pair in red and pink hues. No matter what track pant or shoe you choose, you can't go wrong with these dynamic combos ahead.
VIDEO: 5 Fashion-Forward Boots That'll Fit Your Budget
Below are some of our favorite pairings to help you update your look.
-
1. Striped Wide-Leg Pants with Metallic Booties
We love this black-and-metallic combo. It's super edgy and effortlessly cool.
Shop the Look: Equipment Pants, $310; net-a-porter.com. Alchimia Di Ballin Boots, $845; modaoperandi.com.
-
2. Red Striped Jersey pants with embellished leather sneakers
Go bold with your makeup for this look. A bright red lip and a sleek bun will pull it all together.
Shop the Look: Isabel Marant Étoile Pants, $375; net-a-porter.com. Gucci Sneakers, $370; net-a-porter.com.
-
3. Cobalt Trimmed Wide Leg Pants with Suede Ankle Boots
This look is an upgrade from the typical track style pant with a flared hemline. Create a head-turning statement with this color combo for your next evening look.
Shop The Look: Roksanda Pants, $1,065; net-a-porter.com. Maryam Nassir Zadeh Shoes, $580; modaoperandi.com.
-
4. Red and pink track pants with white leather mules
This vibrant combo—perfect to pack for your next tropical getaway—has us dreaming about the sunshine.
Shop the Look: St. Roche Pants, $315; intermixonline.com. Mansur Gavriel Shoes, $475; net-a-porter.com.
-
5. Printed Velvet Pants with Metallic Faux Leather Pumps
Add a touch of glamour to your wardrobe with this exciting combo. Throw on a pair of gold hoops and a slicked-back pony, and you're ready to take on the town.
Shop The Look: Chloe Pants, $1,295; net-a-porter.com. Stella McCartney Pumps, $660; net-a-porter.com.
-
6. Jersey Track Pants with Leather Slippers
This outfit combo is perfect for the on-the-go girl who still wants to be fashion forward.
Shop the Look: Tomas Maier Pants, $350; net-a-porter.com. Gucci Slippers, $680; net-a-porter.com.
-
7. Bubblegum pink striped pique pants with leather slingback pumps
Add one of the hottest colors of the season to your wardrobe with these pants. Pair them with a geometric slingback and a black sweater for the ultimate look.
Shop The Look: Ganni Pants, $170; net-a-porter.com. Prada Shoes, $990; net-a-porter.com.
-
8. Striped Satin Track Pants with Kitten Heeled Ankle Boots
Opt for a sporty look with this fun, effortless combo.
Shop The Look: Maggie Marilyn Pants, $450; net-a-porter.com. Alexandre Birman Shoes, $695; net-a-porter.com.
-
9. Navy Split Cuff Pants with Distressed Leather Sneakers
Casual yet chic, this combo is the perfect weekend look.
Shop The Look: A.L.C Pants, $245; intermixonline.com. Golden Goose Shoes, $445; net-a-porter.com.