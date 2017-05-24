Your Ultimate Girl Crushes Talk Summer Fashion and the Perfect Tunic

The start of summer may yet be a month away, but Memorial Day brings daydreams of weekends away at the beach and sundowner cocktails. For Tory Burch, that means only one thing: tunics!
“The tunic was one of our first designs and still remains a part of every collection,” Burch says. “It is one of our signatures.”
While the original was inspired by a flea market find from Paris, today’s tunics offer more variety—at least in terms of how and why to wear them. Burch teamed up with Shine by Three creative director Margaret Zhang to create a photo series demonstrating their appeal, as modeled by a group of rising stars: Zoey Deutch, Kenya Kinski-Jones, Annie McGinty and Nikia Phoenix. Ahead of their reveal on social media on May 31, we took a behind-the-scenes preview of Zhang’s work and a few thoughts from the stars of the shoot that took place at the Harry Gesner House in Malibu.
“The idea was to bring together a cross-section of women from different backgrounds, skill sets, and industries, but who are together a great representation of the young Los Angeles woman,” says Zhang. “These are women who could hold a meaningful conversation about their areas of passion—something I love to do with a subject to understand their character and make them as comfortable as possible in front of a camera.”
All while wearing a tunic!
1. KENYA KINSKI-JONES
I love a great tunic because…
They're effortless but can be styled in so many ways.
And my tip to styling/accessorizing a tunic…
Wearing it with a belt.
My summer playlist includes…
"Artangels" by Grimes.
My bohemian icon and why…
Jane Birkin because she is the epitome of effortless '60s French chic.
What’s so special about Malibu?
I think Malibu is the best part of L.A. It's far but not too far from everything and it's kind of like a little escape. It feels timeless, which I love, and it's beyond beautiful. It's a nostalgic place for me because I used to come here with my mom and sister and brother when I was a kid. I'm a huge lover of nature and the ocean, so to have Malibu in my city is really special.
2. NIKIA PHOENIX
I love a great tunic because…
You can be chic, comfortable, and bohemian with one simple piece of clothing. You can slip into a tunic to lounge around your home or to entertain guests. There's no wrong way to work it.
And my tip to styling/accessorizing a tunic…
All I need is a big pair of sunnies and a great pair of earrings that hang, shine, or both. No shoes required if you're poolside.
My summer playlist includes…
Anything that helps me feel like I'm on vacation: Fela Kuti, Sade, James Taylor, and Bosco's new album are great summer vibes.
My bohemian icon and why…
Hands down Erika Badu. Everything about this woman is phenomenal. She effortlessly pulls off a carefree vibe and still looks earthy and otherworldly at the same time. Can we say goals?
3. ZOEY DEUTCH
My tip to styling/accessorizing a tunic…
I easily ruin fine jewelry when I’m at a beach or in the ocean, so that trend of pairing delicate pieces with tunics is definitely lost on me. So instead of fine/thin bracelets or necklaces, I like a few big chunky vintage turquoise rings that I got at estate sales. Especially when it’s a high quality tunic, I like to add something different to it—mix high with low.
My summer playlist includes…
Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN.
My bohemian icon and why…
Kate Moss is the queen of melding bohemian with glamour and effortlessness.
4. ANNIE MCGINTY
I love a great tunic because…
It’s the perfect piece you can wear on during a hot summer day to go to the beach, get oily, get wet, throw it back on and go to the market.
And my tip to styling/accessorizing a tunic…
Throw on a simple long necklace and some cute gladiator sandals and you're good to go.
My bohemian icon and why…
Brigitte Bardot. She's an effortless babe.
My top tip to make a splash with your summer style...
Be colorful! Nothing looks better against your tan summer skin than bold bright colors. Own your style.
