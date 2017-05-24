Your Ultimate Girl Crushes Talk Summer Fashion and the Perfect Tunic

The start of summer may yet be a month away, but Memorial Day brings daydreams of weekends away at the beach and sundowner cocktails. For Tory Burch, that means only one thing: tunics!

“The tunic was one of our first designs and still remains a part of every collection,” Burch says. “It is one of our signatures.”

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Winter Isn't Coming: Summer Style Tips From Sophie Turner

While the original was inspired by a flea market find from Paris, today’s tunics offer more variety—at least in terms of how and why to wear them. Burch teamed up with Shine by Three creative director Margaret Zhang to create a photo series demonstrating their appeal, as modeled by a group of rising stars: Zoey Deutch, Kenya Kinski-Jones, Annie McGinty and Nikia Phoenix. Ahead of their reveal on social media on May 31, we took a behind-the-scenes preview of Zhang’s work and a few thoughts from the stars of the shoot that took place at the Harry Gesner House in Malibu.

Courtesy of Tory Burch and shot by Margaret Zhang

“The idea was to bring together a cross-section of women from different backgrounds, skill sets, and industries, but who are together a great representation of the young Los Angeles woman,” says Zhang. “These are women who could hold a meaningful conversation about their areas of passion—something I love to do with a subject to understand their character and make them as comfortable as possible in front of a camera.”

All while wearing a tunic!