Here's How to Get 30% Off of Your Next Tory Burch Purchase

Thank you, Tory Burch for making sure we all look amazing this spring. From April 20 to April 24, the brand is hosting an epic sale and even some of the new floral dresses and colorful tops are included. All you need to save a few buck is the promo code "SPRINGEVENT" and the more you spend, the more you save. Add $300 worth of merchandise to your cart, and you'll get to take 20 percent off of your order. Drop $500 on a few items and the savings increase to 25 percent. And those checking out with $750 worth of goodies can enjoy 30 percent off.

We're freaking out, too, because this is one of Tory Burch's prettiest collections. The brand describes the gorgeous floral designs as a garden party in a print. And that is one chic fiesta that we definitely don't want to miss out on.

Keep scrolling to shop our favorite styles that are included in the Tory Burch sale below.