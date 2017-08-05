Torrid Reveals Fall 2017 Campaign Featuring Candice Huffine

Let's take a moment to celebrate how much we love Torrid. Not only is it one of the best curve-friendly brands available today, but they also provide chic, easy pieces at an accessible price point.

For the fall season, the brand is giving us a slew of great selects featured in their recently-released fall 2017 ad campaign—which stars Candice Huffine—not to mention phenomenal denim (Ashley Graham is a fan!), fall florals, cool cut-outs, and essential layering pieces.

“Torrid denim feels good and you can tell there is care put into the design," says Huffine, "I feel like denim, no matter your size, is the bane of our existence. I wore dresses for so long before I found denim I loved, but the truth is, denim is iconic and when you find the right one it’s an ‘aha' moment”

Most pieces are available now and you'll surely find the find the lust-worthy looks you've been wanting since the collection started making appearances back in February. Scroll down to see our favorites.

Shop It: Military Jacket ($57, originally $75) and Skater Dress ($45, originally $59) Courtesy

Shop It: Faux Wrap Dress ($45, originally $59) and Choker ($20 for 3) Courtesy

Shop It: Hooded Jacket ($52, originally $69) and Lace Dress ($52, originally $69) Courtesy

Shop It: Lace Up Top ($33, originally $43) and Premium Jeggings ($69, originally $79) Courtesy