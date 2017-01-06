7 Topshop Sale Items You'll Want to Add to Cart ASAP

We all know that some sales are better than others—and right now, Topshop is offering up to 70 percent off its already discounted items. The best part about this mega-sale? These aren't leftover, last-ditch pieces that no one else wanted. Nope, we're talking gold pleated skirts, leather pants, and Ivy Park parkas, to keep you warm in style.

Don't dally, though. On-trend bargains like this can't help but go fast. Keep reading to shop our picks.