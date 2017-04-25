Topshop Is Making Clear Jeans a Thing, and Twitter's Response Is Hilarious

Forget everything you thought you knew about jeans. What once used to be just a classic pair of pants to throw on is now becoming the trendiest item to have in your closet. We're not talking about the subtle makeovers that jeans have been getting lately like cropped and frayed hemlines. We're talking about the extreme transformations like the Vetements butt cheek–revealing design ($1,870; mytheresa.com) and now Topshop's latest creation.

Nope, these aren't the ones with the clear knees that we spotted a few weeks ago. The Topshop Moto Clear Plastic Straight Leg Jeans ($100; topshop.com) are on a whole 'nother level—because these babies are completely see through. I personally feel exposed when I'm carrying a clear purse, so I can only imagine what it must feel like to wear these jeans. But the model in Topshop's photos rocked the bold look with dark shorts, a graphic T-Shirt, and sneakers.

topshop designer: *cuts out random chunks of jeans*

topshop designer: *makes jeans out of plastic*

other topshop designers: pic.twitter.com/4JvCQlTN6u — Mabel Goulden (@mabelgoulden) April 23, 2017

Of course, the Twitter comedians had so much to say about the interesting pants. One of our favorite tweets added a clip of Lady Gaga praising the design. But other hilarious tweets were a little bit more critical. Keep strolling to see the funny responses.

Clear jeans? Defeating the whole object of jeans... @Topshop to far 😩 pic.twitter.com/ZRezRB8kaz — ميا (@Miaplaterjones) April 21, 2017

These 'jeans' from @Topshop are like a step up from those clear knee high boots that steam up. Just...WHY. 🙇🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/yIt5ez80a8 — Amy Lo (@amylo_92) April 23, 2017

What's the point of jeans if you still have to shave your legs to wear them!!!!???? @Topshop what are you doing pic.twitter.com/Cmm6uXy5OX — Jordyn Rowland (@RowlandJordyn) April 25, 2017

Topshop: Everybody hated the clear knee jeans we should make more normal pants



Also Topshop: MAKE THE ENTIRE FUCKING LEG CLEAR pic.twitter.com/YctEoZaNrx — Little Mix Mofo (@LittleMixMofo) April 25, 2017