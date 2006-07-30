Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Top 2005 Fashion & Beauty Trends
1. Strapless GownsNever one to disappoint-on the red carpet or off-Halle Berry dazzled once again in a royal-blue Emanuel Ungaro gown.
Also seen strapless: Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Love Hewitt, Desperate Housewives Teri Hatcher, Nicollette Sheridan and Marcia Cross.
2. Orange HuesMariska Hargitay looked stunning in a coral Carolina Herrera gown with fishtail train.
Eva Longoria and Portia de Rossi glowed in the hot hue.
3. Nude LipsMischa Barton looked fresh-faced and radiant in subtle makeup and a simple lipcolor.
Other fans of this understated makeup trend: Lost's Evangeline Lilly, Marcia Cross and Halle Berry.
4. Messy BunsDebra Messing, in Elie Saab, wore her ravishing red curls up-stacked high into a glamorous bun.
More stars swept away with the hair trend include Jennifer Garner, Portia de Rossi, Eva Longoria and Teri Hatcher
