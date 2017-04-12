Tommy Hilfiger's New Launch is Giving Us Major Throwback Vibes

Today marks an exciting new launch for Tommy Hilfiger as they release the Tommy Jeans 3.0 capsule collection. The line features men’s and women's denim along with tees, jackets, and sweatshirts that boast the iconic Tommy logo we love so much. Each piece has a style that feels quintessentially 90’s (which frankly, we can’t get enough of these days) with high-waisted fits, old-school logos, and athletic-inspired elements. "Looking back on this era reminds me of some incredible memories – from our first collaborations with musicians and celebrities to our continued passion to celebrate pop culture,” says Hilfiger of the line. You’ll find a selection of classic, slim fit jeans with other denim essentials among sporty bombers, sweatshirts, and basics that have major street-chic flair.

Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

The campaign showcases the new styles on models and social media favorites Anwar Hadid, Sofia Richie, and Lucky Blue Smith. “[They] represent the youthful, rebellious spirit at the heart of the campaign, and bring a fresh new edge to the denim classics offered in the collection. The Tommy Jeans capsule is about blending our ‘90s heritage and iconic styles from our archives with exciting pop culture influences from today,” Hilfiger explains.

Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

You can get your fix now at tommy.com and mark your calendars for May 5th when more styles will drop in fun shades of pastel blue, pink, and green.