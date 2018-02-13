The '90s Trend You Feared the Most Just Made an Appearance at New York Fashion Week

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
Alexis Bennett
Feb 12, 2018 @ 7:00 pm

You know how last season we were all about the fanny pack? You saw them all over your Instagram account on your favorite celebs and influencers. Fanny packs, be gone! Get ready to see tie-dye take over your feed. The '90s trend is making a major comeback at New York Fashion Week.

We've seen runways with items ripped from episodes of Clarissa Explains It All, except this time, Melissa Joan Hart is all grown-up and has enough money to afford Proenza Schouler, Sies Marjan, and Ralph Lauren

Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images

Proenza Schouler once played with tie-dye on casual jersey T-shirts, but for the Fall 2018 collections Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez elevated the laid-back print to red-carpet status with a floor-length dress.

So forget everything you thought you knew about tie-dye. It's no longer just an embarrassing DIY project. The Proenza Schouler boys proved that swirling colors can actually look both elegant and sexy.

Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images

Sies Marjan's Sander Lak seems to agree. Browse through the designer's Fall 2018 pieces, and you'll find rustic oranges fading into silvery grays. Think updated ombré with chic twists and folds.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Even Ralph Lauren (who typically sticks to the straight and narrow) is on the same page. After seeing a model stride down the runway in a blue-and-white gown, we're convinced, too. 

