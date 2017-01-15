8 Things Celebrities Always Wear at the Sundance Film Festival

Dressing for the cold weather is no small feat—as snow-bound celebrities know all too well. Starting Jan. 19, stars from Lily Collins to Cate Blanchett will flee their sunny L.A. homes for the mountains of Park City, Utah to attend the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. And seeing as the city becomes a veritable runway, you'd better believe they're bringing their street-style A-game. Here, eight Sundance wardrobe essentials that'll inspire your winter look.
VIDEO: The 8 Things Every Celebrity Wears to Sundance
-
1. A COZY FLANNEL
When in doubt, layer it up. AnnaLynn McCord demonstrates how to do it, topping a red flannel with a warm-but-cool leather motorcycle jacket.
Available at Moose Knuckles | $195
-
2. A TURTLENECK SWEATER
Sophia Bush proves that it is indeed possible to stay warm and look cute in this sweater made of the softest baby alpaca.
Available at Reformation | $188
-
3. WEAR-EVERYWHERE JEANS
Trudging up and down Main Street is no occasion for silk pants. Instead, try these durable 3x1 jeans—as seen on Nikki Reed—which have a flattering high-rise fit.
Available at 3x1 | $225
-
4. HEELED SNOW BOOTS
Footwear is tricky territory in Park City, where itineraries require dashing from slopes to screenings. Take a cue from Jessica Chastain and opt for Sorel's versatile (and waterproof) wedge boots, which elevate—pun intended—the workaday form.
Available at Bloomingdale's | $250
-
5. A FUR-TRIMMED PARKA
Sub-zero temperatures call for a really warm coat. Per Ellen Page, this water-resistant Canada Goose jacket with fleece-lined pockets fits the bill.
Available at Saks Fifth Avenue | $900
-
6. A BRIGHT BACKPACK
The Sundance look is decidedly casual, and nothing says "I'm not trying too hard" more than a backpack. This bright blue mini style, worn by Lena Dunham, is also water-resistant.
Available at Nordstrom | $75
-
7. A CASHMERE BEANIE
There's no better way to keep your ears warm than with cashmere. Brooklyn Decker knows what we mean.
Available at White + Warren | $130
-