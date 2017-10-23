The Outnet Sale Alert: Take an Additional 50% off of Already Marked-Down Items

The Outnet has always been one of our favorite stores for marked-down designer clothing. But every now and then, the retailer surprises us with even bigger and better deals. The latest sales event is adding an additional 50 percent off of some of the already discounted styles.
This isn't one of those small sales that only has a few leftovers that no one wants to buy. There are actually more than 2,000 items that have been added to The Outnet sale. You need to move fast—like pronto—in order to catch these deals because it will only be around through October 24. Shoppers are already hopping on the amazing deals, and the designs are flying off of the digital shelves.
VIDEO: The Best Months to Buy Everything
Get to it and grab your debit card as you browse the best pieces below.
1. Ellery draped metallic tweed mini dress
Keep things classy with an elegant tweed dress.
Raoul | $183 ($92 with the discount)
2. Glen plaid wool and mohair-blend pencil skirt
Give your work wardrobe a refreshing update with the trendiest print of the season.
Miu Miu | $550 ($225 with the discount)
3. Satin Mini Dress
Dress things up with a menswear-inspired dress.
Victoria Beckham | $660 ($330 with the discount)
4. Louie suede over-the-knee boots
Step up your boot game with these gorgeous, tall kicks.
3.1 Phillip Lim | $368 ($184 with the discount)
5. Clarissa stretch-crepe mini dress
Score a little black dress that will accentuate your waist, and it's perfect for day or night.
Elizabeth and James | $164 ($82 with the discount)
6. Rodwell open knit-trimmed linen and cotton-blend top
Test out a black blouse with unexpected cutouts.
Isabel Marant | $540 ($270 with the discount)
7. Ruffled plaid wool and silk-blend mini dress
Grab a sleeveless dress that's perfect for layering throughout the colder months.
Suno | $238 ($119 with the discount)
8. Glossed-leather shoulder bag
Add a patent leather bag to your wardrobe for a reliable, statement-making piece.
$686 ($343 with the discount)
9. Phoebe houndstooth cotton mini skirt
Show off your legs (or add tights) with this fringe skirt.
Mother of Pearl | $203 ($102 with the discount)
10. Anesia belted leather jacket
Make sure you have a stand-out leather jacket in your wardrobe.
Tibi | $544 ($272 with the discount)
11. Patti croc-effect leather ankle boots
Take your casual looks to the next leverl with these cool-girl boots.
Saint Laurent | $817 ($409 with the discount)