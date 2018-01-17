Target Is Getting Rid of Mossimo and Replacing It With This Cool New Brand

We've been crying our eyes out since we first heard the news that Target would be giving the beloved Mossimo label the axe. But today, we're finally wiping our tears away knowing that there's a brand that's just as cool getting ready to replace it. Ladies , I'd like to introduce you to Universal Thread. The denim-focused label is about to become your new best friend.

On the roster you'll find all of the classic denim styles that you love, plus trendy silhouettes that will make you look like a street style star. Nope, it doesn't matter if you're short or tall. The brand has a variety of inseams meant to fit women of all shapes and sizes.

VIDEO: What Makes Jeans Expensive?

It's not all about jeans. Universal Thread will also keep you looking good with casual essentials—like cotton tops and laid back dresses. You can also look out for accessories that will take your outfits to new levels—think vacation-ready sandals and party-approved jewels. And yes, Target is keeping the low prices rolling in with items ranging from $5 to $40. But don't start getting too excited just yet. We'll have to be patient and wait until February 4 to shop the goodies online and in stores.