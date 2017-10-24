Target Is Launching a New, Exclusive Brand Plus Free Shipping—and Yes, We're Freaking Out

Our love for Target goes way back. Remember when they launched that epic collab with Lilly Pulitzer? Insane. And don't even get us started on the amazing beauty products. Just when we thought we couldn't fall more in love with the retailer, the company dropped some major news on us.

Earlier this year, Target released a couple of new, exclusive brands. And in a press release the retailer announced that this holiday season, eight brands will be available for the first time. Hearth & Hand with Magnolia will drop on November 5. That's the highly-anticipated home decor collection co-designed by Chip and Joanna Gaines, and most of the items are priced at less than $30.

We have even more savings to look forward to. Target is about to unveil thousands of exclusive gifts that are under $15. Plus new Weekend Deals will start dropping in November and continue throughout December. So you'll be able to check everyone off of your shopping list without blowing through your savings.

VIDEO: Get the Scoop on Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Here

And no need to worry if your friends and family members will like your present or not. Target is launching a new function on its website, which is called GiftNow. After you choose your item, it will send a digital gift box to the lucky person. And they get the option to customize the order by picking their favorite color, changing the size, or swapping it for something completely different. So we can finally say goodbye to annoying returns or exchanges.

Another way that Target is making ordering online easier than ever is by increasing the amount of stores that will ship items directly to your house. That way you can get your hands on your new merch faster than ever. And the best part: Starting November 1, everyone can enjoy free shipping on every-single order! Seriously, no minimum purchase required.

Can we just send our entire paycheck directly to Target?