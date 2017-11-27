Target's Cyber Monday Sale Is Definitely Worth Waiting For

Forget all about Black Friday. If you really want to save, the best deals are happening on Cyber Monday. Target is treating us all to a whopping 15 percent off of all purchases (yes, everything) during the 24-hour period. But once the day is over the discounts will still keep rolling in—actually Target is hosting an entire Cyber Week, so go ahead and bookmark this page.

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty

Each day of the week will feature a different category of deals. On Tuesday, bath and bedding prices will be slashed with a 40-percent-off deal. If you're a beauty lover, wait for Wednesday to receive $10 off of purchases of $30 on cosmetics. Fashion girls, Thursday is your day. Boots and outerwear for the entire family will get a 30-percent discount. Want to score some new electronics? Friday is the day to look out for secret discounts across the category. And the week will close with a 30 percent discount on furniture and rugs on Saturday.

Stay tuned to Target's website for more updates throughout the week. And get those credit cards ready.