Yes, Target Is Having a Ridiculously Good Sale on Activewear Right Now

Wait a minute, are those $10 shirts and $20 leggings? Your abs and thighs are about to thank you for hopping on these amazing deals at Target. Right now, the retailer is hosting a major sale, dropping the prices on men's and women's activewear. You'll find everything you need to make sure you stay up on those New Year resolutions, from cute (and supportive) sports bras ($10; target.com) to roomy tank tops ($14; target.com) that won't hold you back. The best part: It's all from Target's oh-so-popular fitness brand C9 Champion.

If you ever needed motivation to hit the gym, this sale will do the trick. Head over to Target's website or shop our favorite pieces below before it's too late.

