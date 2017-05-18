Ashley Graham, Teyana Taylor, and Niki Taylor Heat Up Swimsuit for All's Baywatch-Themed Campaign

Back in March, photos of Ashley Graham, Teyana Taylor, and Niki Taylor posing on the beach in Miami for a top secret photoshoot went viral and now we can let you in on the secret! The three ladies were gearing up to launch Swimsuits for All's red one-piece swimsuit, just in time for the movie release of Baywatch on May 25th (the '90s TV show made the red swimsuit legendary).

Swimsuits for All is keeping up their momentum on body positivity by gathering these three stars, each with distinctively different body types, to show women that all shapes are beautiful. Each star rocks her suit with her own signature style and personality interjected. Graham, a vocal body positve activist herself, has also had a huge impact on helping women feel confident in well made swimwear with her own successful collaborations with SFA. Every woman should embrace their bodies whether it be curvy or thin, tall or short.

The iconic one piece, $84 and available in sizes 4-22, goes on sale today at Swimsuits for All and check out all the gorgeous photos for the campaign here. And don't forget to sport your suit with the best accessory of all: confidence.

Courtesy

Lifeguard Swimsuit, $84; swimsuitsforall.com.