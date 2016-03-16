18 Swimsuits to Buy Now for Spring Break

18 Swimsuits to Buy Now for Spring Break
Courtesy
March 16, 2016 @ 3:00 PM
BY: Caroline Vazzana

Our favorite time of year has officially arrived. No, we’re not referring to Spring, but, rather, Spring Break. As we head into the middle of March, it’s time to escape your day-to-day responsibilities for a week in the sun. But just like planning for any other getaway, preparing for the midseason holiday involves lots of shopping.

RELATED: Tap Your Girly Side with Spring's Romantic Florals

The one thing you must pick up before jet setting off, aside from some sunscreen and bright shades, is a fun new swimsuit. First, find the most flattering swimsuit shape for your body, and then invest in a couple of killer styles. From stripes to florals to those bedecked with pineapples, these styles are sure to turn some heads. Below, shop these Spring Break-friendly swimsuits asap.

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top