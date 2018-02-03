New Swimsuits For The Vacation You're Going On In Your Imagination

It's hard to believe that winter break was only a few months ago. And the sad truth: We have a few months left before our next break. Take a vacation in your head to your favorite designation: Jamaica, Ibiza, a Greek Island, with this swimwear, which recently hit your favorite e-tailers.
1. On The Go Sporty Spice
Shop the look: Everlane sweatshirt, $95; everlane.com. Madewell sunglasses, $65; madewell.com. Flagpole dress, $295; flagpolenyc.com. Mikoh bikini top, $112; shopbop.com. Mikoh bikini bottoms, $90; mikoh.com. Delsey suitcase, $150; delsey.com. London Rag sandals, $30; bonanza.com. Mango bag, $40 mango.com.
2. Over The Top Ray Catcher
Shop the look: Love Binetti dress, $380; matchesfashion.com. Sensi Studio hat, $295; net-a-porter.com. Nasty Gal sunglasses, $11; nastygal.com. Zara bag, $60; zara.com. Araks bikini top, $210; araks.com. Araks bikini bottoms, $155; araks.com. Ookonn suitcase, $360; net-a-porter.com.
3. Bohemian Barbie
Shop the look: Thorsun swimsuit, $268; matchesfashion.com. Melissa Odabash cover-up, $280; net-a-porter.com. Frame Denim shorts, $179; frame-store.com. Le Specs sunglasses, $119; matchesfashion.com. Kayu bag, $152; modaoperandi.com. Figue sandals, $195; jcrew.com.
4. Beachside Minimalist
Shop the style: Away suitcase, $225; awaytravel.com. Topshop dress, $58; topshop.com. Matteau one piece, $280; matchesfashion.com. Cos culottes, $135; cosstores.com. Pixie Market bag, $64; pixiemarket.com. Ancient Greek Sandals, $215; ancient-greek-sandals.com.