The Hottest Swimsuits in Sizes 14 and Up That You Can Buy Right Now

It's often hard to find a stylish swimsuit that fits your body. And when it comes to extended sizes, you've likely come across more than a few frumpy or unflattering options. However, there's no need to sacrifice style for the right size for your next trip to the beach.

We've searched high and low for chic swimsuits that are anything but boring. And we found a host of standout designs that can make women of all sizes feel and look amazing at the pool. Some of the hottest swimsuits for sizes 14 and up include trendy silhouettes, daring cutouts, and beautiful prints that aren't cheesy. So get ready to ace your next bikini Instagram by shopping the hottest swimsuit styles below.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Ashley Graham's Swimsuit Line