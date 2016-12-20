The 6 Swimsuits to Pack for Your Tropical Getaway (Lucky You)

All this talk about bundling up, surviving the Polar Vortex, and "braving the elements," is depressing. If you're one of the fortunate few that had the foresight to book a trip to some far-flung destination where it's summer year-round and sipping piña coladas is the rule, not the exception, then we hate you. Kidding, but not really.
But even we have to admit (begrudgingly) that if anyone should reap the benefits of a sun-kissed vacation, then it should be you, dear reader, so we're here to help. First things first: You need to stockpile SPF. And then, you need the chicest swimsuit-and-cover-up pairings, because let's face it, you don't really need anything else. Scroll through to see and shop our six favorite combos, and then consider yourself packed.
1. Crochet Lace Dress + Punchy One-Piece
Perks of a see-through lace dress? Letting pops of scarlet peek through.
Shop the look: Tory Burch dress, $325; toryburch.com. Jade swimsuit, $245; jadeswim.com.
2. High-Waist Pants + Underwire Bikini Top
Turn your bikini into a crop top when styled with a breezy pair of cotton-blend high-waist pants.
Shop the look: Mara Hoffman pants, $280; net-a-porter.com. Flagpole bikini, $385; flagpolenyc.com.
3. Wrap Dress + Shoulder-Tie Suit
Achieve two aesthetics in one look by pairing a minimalist cover-up with a feminine one-piece that's anything but twee.
Shop the look: Caravana top, $200; net-a-porter.com. J. Crew swimsuit, $98; jcrew.com.
4. Embellished Top + Neutral Bikini
Bring your urban nomad self on vacation with a tasseled caftan and olive green separates.
Shop the look: Dodo Bar Or top, $225; net-a-porter.com. Matteau bikini top, $91; matchesfashion.com. Matteau bikini briefs, $91; matchesfashion.com.
5. Ruffled Skirt + Pretty Pink Bikini
A sweet scallop-edged bikini becomes even sweeter with a girly ruffled skirt.
Shop the look: LemLem skirt, $295; net-a-porter.com. Marysia Swim bikini top, $150; matchesfashion.com. Marysia Swim bikini briefs, $140; matchesfashion.com.
6. Lace-Up Shirt + Sporty One-Piece
Loosen the laces for a deep-plunge neckline that's 1) sexy and 2) will show off your one-piece underneath.
Shop the look: Albus Lumen top, $340; matchesfashion.com. Solid & Striped swimsuit, $158; matchesfashion.com.