The Best Swimsuit for Every Size and Shape

As much as we love relaxing by the water on a hot summer's day, finding the right bathing suit for the occasion can be tough. It's all about hitting a balance between fit and feel: If the style doesn’t fit properly, you don’t feel your best. And if you don't feel your best, you probably won't have a very good time.
To wit, we've rounded up the best swimsuits to downplay the areas you're most self concious about and—better yet—enhance your favorite assets. Whether you're looking to show off your bust, butt, or legs, we’ve got you covered. Keep reading for your best dressed beach season ever.
-
1. To Enhance a Flat Butt
So you weren’t blessed with a J.Lo like booty? Join the club. For the other 99 percent of the population, here's a foolproof way to cheat a rounder derriere: Stay away from full-coverage bottoms and instead opt for ones that reveal a little more cheek, like sexy hipsters and sport briefs. Another option is to look for designs with add-ons—think frills, bows, ruffles, and draping—to create the illusion of fullness. Shop all of our butt enhancing swimwear here.
Victoria's Secret top, $35 (originally $47); victoriassecret.com. Victoria's Secret bottom, $15 (originally $20); victoriassecret.com.
-
2. To Eliminate a Muffin Top
The goal when covering up a bulging area is to seek out a flattering suit that first fits, and then smooths and skims. A high-waist two-piece that hits at or above the navel will give your hip areas some extra coverage and sidestep the problem altogether. If you prefer a one-piece, look for one that cinches in your middle with ruching. Shop all of our swimwear that will eliminate a muffin top here.
Rachel Comey bikini top, $138; matchesfashion.com. Rachel Comey bikini bottom, $128; matchesfashion.com.
-
3. To Create a Larger Bust
No, good old-fashioned padding is not the only way to enhance your bust line. Underwire, prints, and embellishment work the same magic without the risk of anything—gasp!—falling out mid swim. Shop all of our chest enhancing swimwear here.
Triangl bikini, $99; triangl.com
-
4. To Downplay Broad Shoulders
The fastest way to downplay wider set shoulders is with cuts that draw attention away from the area. One-piece options with curve-accenting side cut-outs soften an athletic upper while asymmetrical tops (aka one-shoulder styles) break up the neckline. Shop our guide to the best swimsuits to downplay broad shoulders here.
Tory Burch swimsuit, $215; toryburch.com
-
5. To Give You Supermodel Legs for Days
Killer high-cut and hip-baring styles will help you show some extra leg this season. Channel your inner supermodel (Cindy! Kate! Naomi!) with silhouettes cut all the way up to the pelvic bone. Shop all of the best swimwear that will give you legs for days here.
Eres swimsuit, $320; net-a-porter.com
-
6. To Minimize Your Butt and Thighs
We promise you don't need to live in a sarong to keep your butt and thighs under wrap. Simply draw attention upward instead by way of suits with an eye-catching neckline; flirty ruffles or a deep-V are both great ways to go. Shop our guide to the best swimsuits to minimize your butt and thighs here.
Marysia top, $149; marysiaswim.com. Marysia bottom, $136; marysiaswim.com.
-
7. To Disguise Your Tummy
The key is here is not so much to cover your tummy than create feminine curves. Full-coverage maillots and tankinis that camouflage the area with smart, strategically placed finishes (pleats, ruching, and seam detailing, etc) are the fastest way to faking a Marilyn Monroe physique. Shop the best swimsuits to disguise your tummy here.
Heidi Klein swimsuit, $257; heidiklein.com