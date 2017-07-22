5 No-Fuss Ways to Wear Your Swimsuit as a Bodysuit

The one-piece swim silhouettes taking over the market are too good to just save for the beach. Not only are the styles super chic—just think of the convenience! A one-piece can take you from the beach to dinner and back, if you style it right.

VIDEO: Celebs In Bikinis

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Take your swimsuit from the pool to a dinner date by pairing it with a sleek pant or a fun denim skirt. Don’t shy away from printed one-pieces, either, as they make for the perfect statement top. For a sexier vibe, pair your plunging suit with a trouser or full skirt. (Very night at the Copacabana, no?)

Shop our outfit combos below to get more use out of your one-piece this summer.