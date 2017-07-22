5 No-Fuss Ways to Wear Your Swimsuit as a Bodysuit

The one-piece swim silhouettes taking over the market are too good to just save for the beach. Not only are the styles super chic—just think of the convenience! A one-piece can take you from the beach to dinner and back, if you style it right.
Take your swimsuit from the pool to a dinner date by pairing it with a sleek pant or a fun denim skirt. Don’t shy away from printed one-pieces, either, as they make for the perfect statement top. For a sexier vibe, pair your plunging suit with a trouser or full skirt. (Very night at the Copacabana, no?)
Shop our outfit combos below to get more use out of your one-piece this summer.
1. Printed One Piece + Denim
Shop the look: J.Crew one piece, $128; jcrew.com. Re/Done jeans, $230; matchesfashion.com. Mango hat, $20 (originally $40); mango.com. Khokho bag, $484; matchesfashion.com. By Far Shoes, $201 (originally $286); needsupply.com. BaubleBar bracelet, $200; baublebar.com.
2. Strapless One Piece + Ruffle Skirt
Shop the look: Hunza G one piece, $145; avenue32.com. Topshop skirt, $75; topshop.com. Pixie Market bag, $82; pixiemarket.com. Maryam Nassir Zadeh mules, $447; matchesfashion.com. Metal Mania pony tail holder, $8; urbanoutfitters.com.
3. Nude One Piece + Linen Trouser
Shop the look: Aerie one piece, $35; ae.com. Zara trousers, $50; zara.com. Forever 21 bag, $28; forever21.com. Modern Weaving earrings, $120; stoneandstrand.com. Oliver Peoples sunglasses, $415; oliverpeoples.com. Tory Burch platforms, $598; toryburch.com.
4. Studded One Piece + Capri
Shop the look: Norma Kamali one piece, $525; matchesfashion.com. Theory pants, $265; theory.com. Tibi slides, $375; tibi.com. Aloha Collection pouch, $42; aloha-collection.com. Le Specs sunglasses, $59; lespecs.com.
5. Gingham One Piece + White Cut Offs
Shop the look: Lisa Marie Fernandez, $430; lisamariefernandez.com. Rag & Bone shorts, $119 (originally $175); intermixonline.com. ByChari anklet, $60; bychari.com. River Island heels, $100; riverisland.com. Mansur Gavriel bag, $495; net-a-porter.com. Gabriela Artigas earrings, $140; theline.com.