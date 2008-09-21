Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Sweetheart Necklines
-
1. Debra MessingThe simple, ladylike cut of Debra Messing's Monique Lhuillier stunner accentuated her decollete and balanced out the gown's funky tiered skirt.
Vote for your favorite Emmy dress now!
-
2. Lauren ConradThe Hills' Lauren Conrad looked darling in a flowy dress accented with an eye-catching brooch.
-
3. Tina FeyIt was all-out retro glam for winner Tina Fey, who accentuated her graceful curves in this David Meister gown.
1 of 3
Debra Messing
The simple, ladylike cut of Debra Messing's Monique Lhuillier stunner accentuated her decollete and balanced out the gown's funky tiered skirt.
Vote for your favorite Emmy dress now!
Vote for your favorite Emmy dress now!
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Khloé Kardashian's Pregnancy Craving Is a Carb Lover's Dream
Mar 14, 2018 @ 9:15 AM
These Booty-Sculpting Leggings Are Famous in London
Mar 13, 2018 @ 5:15 PM
How To Wear Leggings to Work
Mar 13, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These New Arrivals at Shopbop Are Guaranteed to Sell Out
Mar 13, 2018 @ 1:15 PM
8 Easter Outfits Designed for Your Kids' Personality
Mar 13, 2018 @ 9:00 AM