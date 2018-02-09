8 Sweatshirts Fashion Editors Are Obsessed With (and Actually Wear to Work)

White shirts, black pants, pointed-toe pumps. Nothing beats a classic wardrobe staple that you can wear over and over again. You've probably already stocked up on the must-have items, but you might have missed one thing: the sweatshirt. No, not that beat up pullover from college. We're thinking more along the lines of the athleisure-inspired pieces that our favorite style stars are wearing.
Of course, you could throw one on with sweatpants, but sweatshirts are versatile enough to wear to the office. OK well, maybe not for those who work in traditional corporate environments. But if you have a little bit more room to play with your style (or casual Fridays), a stylish sweatshirt looks super chic paired with that go-to pencil skirt. The options are endless, but you'll find 8 of our favorite sweatshirts below.
VIDEO: Coinage: What Makes Jeans Expensive?
1. Champion Life Reverse Weave Men's Sweatshirt
Don't be afraid to borrow from the boys. Sometimes you'll find your best pieces from the men's section.
Champion | $50
2. Logo Remix Pullover Sweatshirt in French Terry
Grab a classic sweatshirt that's decked out with your favorite brand's logo, and you'll instantly feel like an influencer.
Gap | $60
3. Newton Sweatshirt
Show off your love for the '90s in a Fila sweatshirt that's Beyoncé approved.
Fila | $64
4. Cropped Hoodie
Choose a cropped style that will show off your midriff.
Adidas | $85
5. Everlane
Go the minimalist route, but make sure you choose a design of superior quality.
Everlane | $45
6. Printed hooded top
Steal the spotlight in a bright color that's also on trend.
Helmut Lang | $210
7. Acne Studios
Give the feminine shade a try. Even if you aren't into pink the hooded silhouette gives the top a tough-girl vibe.
Acne Studios | $290
8. Fleece Sweatshirt
Feel fancy in a black sweatshirt from your favorite designer.
Alexander Wang | $295