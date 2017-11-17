13 Cozy Sweaters to Complement Your Curves

Right now, we're experiencing perfect sweater weather. The temperature is getting frosty, and the wind is starting to pick up speed. That's why we’ve rounded up our favorite 13 sweaters (well, 14, if you include the above stunner from the Danielle Brooks collection with Universal Standard). We found chic styles at every price point from around the web. The one thing each cozy knit has in common? They all look amazing on curvy figures. They'll flatter your shape and accentuate your silhouette throughout the season. So scroll down to check out our list, and get ready to shop.
VIDEO: Simply Be FW '17
1. The bow detail sweater by Simply Be
A cute bow on the shoulder adds a girly touch, and the contrasting colors are unexpected.
$58
2. The Off-the-Shoulder Sweater by Good American
Show off your collarbone with this trendy off-the-shoulder style. A thin chain or choker elevates the look.
$110
3. The Embellished Sweater by White House Black Market
Add a ladylike touch with this pearl-embellished sweater. It's the perfect day-to-night sweater for the holiday season.
$50 (originally $99)
4. The Peplum Sweater by Eloquii
Create flattering shape by nipping in the waist at your midsection.
$75
5. The Front Slit Sweater by Ashley Stewart
If you prefer a bit more coverage, go for a style that hits just past the hips. The high, front slit gives the sweater movement and keeps it from looking like a minidress.
$25 (originally $50)
6. The Cut-Out Sweater by Lane Bryant
Go for a flattering cut out that highlights your face. Pair with dangling earrings for the perfect Christmas-ready look.
$60
7. The Cable Knit Poncho
There's something so carefree about a poncho. It's chic yet comfortable.
$40 (originally $60)
8. The oversized sweater by DebShops
A larger size looks so of-the-moment with fitted pants or just tuck the front in a sleek leather pencil skirt.
$43
9. The Lace-Up Sweater by Addition Elle
The side lace detail adds excitement to a classic design, while the functional ties allow for a more comfortable, looser fit at the hem.
$78
10. The Cold Shoulder Sweater by City Chic
Show off those shoulders in this peek-a-boo cut.
$79
11. The One Shoulder Sweater by Rachel Rachel Roy
A slouchy sweater is perfect for a relaxed vibe. Add in a peek of shoulder, and you've got a bit of sex appeal, too.
$99
12. The Modernized Turtleneck
The structural shape of this roomy, wool-blend sweater feels edgy and modern.
$160
13. The Velvet Sweater by Elvi
Go for a luxe pullover in the season's hottest textile.
$35 (originally $50)