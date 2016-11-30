5 Sweater-and-Skirt Combos That'll Make You Look Like Jennifer Lawrence

There are red carpet looks that impress us—and then there are those that impress us.
Jennifer Lawrence's outfit during her Passengers press tour kick-off was definitely the latter. The actress stepped out in Paris on Tuesday wearing the chicest sweater-skirt combo by Dior: a crewneck knit with a star motif and an airy tulle evening skirt—a pairing that's perfect for your next holiday party. To get you started, we paired several high-low options below that'll have you looking just like our girl JLaw in no time.
-
1. Striped Neutrals
Get the Look: Brochu Walker sweater, $550; intermix.com. Needle & Thread skirt, $220; net-a-porter.com.
-
2. Ladylike Lilac
Get the look: Topshop Crew Neck Mohair sweater, $100; topshop.com. Needle & Thread skirt, $240; net-a-porter.com.
-
3. Sweet and Sheer
Get the look: Isabel Marant sweater, $260; mytheresa.com. Free People skirt, $98; freepeople.com.
-
4. Star Style
Get the look: Joe Fresh sweater, $39; joefresh.com. Velvet Pleat Midi Skirt, $100; topshop.com.
-
5. Frankly Floral
Get the look: J. Crew "Holly" sweater, $70; jcrew.com. MSGM skirt, $251 (originally $502); farfetch.com.