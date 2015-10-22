Your Guide to Finding the Perfect Sweater

You can always count on Zara to keep up with trends. For fall, the mega retailer is offering modern sweater silhouettes, like an off-the-shoulder style and an asymmetric hem poncho.

Shop it (from left): Asymmetric poncho sweater, $199; zara.com. Cashmere sweater, $199; zara.com. Sweater with asymmetric neckline, $70; zara.com.