Your Guide to Finding the Perfect Sweater

Sweater weather is in full swing. Are you stocked up? Well, if you haven't purchased all of your knits yet, here is your ultimate guide on finding every type of on trend sweater out there. Are you looking for something embellished? Perhaps, a cool print? We've got you covered on who does what best.
1. Embellished: Markus Lupfer and J.Crew
British-based brand Markus Lupfer consistently turns out over-the-top knitwear bedecked with sequins and jewels. J.Crew is another top contender—and you can't beat their prices.
Shop it (from left): J.Crew jeweled wool back-zip sweater, $168; jcrew.com. Markus Lupfer daisy embellished waffle-knit sweater, $435; net-a-porter.com. Markus Lupfer Natalie sweater, $455; markuslupfer.com.
2. Affordable Cashmere: Uniqlo
Japanese retailer Uniqlo may best be known for their heat-tech technology, but their $100-and-under priced cashmere is just as noteworthy.
Shop it (from left): Cashmere crewneck, $80; uniqlo.com. Cashmere dolman sweater, $100; uniqlo.com. Cashmere v-neck sweater, $80; uniqlo.com.
3. Striped: Chinti and Parker
Chinti and Parker stamp their sweaters with playful prints, like hearts and stars, but their striped offerings trump all. They come in every silhouette imaginable.
Shop it (from left): Split hem Breton striped sweater, $495; chintiandparker.com. Slouchy striped sweater, $475; chintiandparker.com. Stripe cropped sweater, $395; chintiandparker.com.
4. Slouchy: Aritzia
Canadian brand Aritzia is delivering some of the best slouchy sweaters right now. One InStyle editor wore the green style above (left) and says she received an endless amount of compliments.
Shop it (from left): Montpellier sweater, $165; aritzia.com. Beckert sweater, $95; aritzia.com. Lin sweater, $165; aritzia.com.
5. Lightweight: Nili Lotan
Nili Lotan's tissue thin knits are perfect for layering. These styles are 70% wool and 30% cashmere, so as fine as they are, they will still keep you warm.
Shop it (from left): V-neck sweater, $395; nililotan.com. V-neck sweater, $395; nililotan.com. V-neck sweater, $395; nililotan.com.
6. Printed: Tory Burch
Tory Burch's fall lineup consisted of far-from-basic knitwear. Think unusual patterns and details.
Shop it (from left): Merino jacquard sweater, $395; toryburch.com. Lurex peplum sweater, $350; toryburch.com. Long sleeve crewneck sweater, $595; toryburch.com.
7. Modern Shapes: Zara
You can always count on Zara to keep up with trends. For fall, the mega retailer is offering modern sweater silhouettes, like an off-the-shoulder style and an asymmetric hem poncho.
Shop it (from left): Asymmetric poncho sweater, $199; zara.com. Cashmere sweater, $199; zara.com. Sweater with asymmetric neckline, $70; zara.com.
8. Luxe Classics: The Row
The Row's neutral-colored shapes are made with the coziest cashmeres.
Shop it (from left): Cashmere and silk-blend sweater, $1,090; net-a-porter.com. Cashmere sweater, $1,690; farfetch.com. Cashmere sweater, $1,190; farfetch.com.