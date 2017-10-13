11 Sweater Dresses to Wear With Your Knee-High Boots

Every girl needs a sweater dress in her fall wardrobe. To be honest, it really doesn't hurt to have a couple of options to keep in rotation. Of course, you could wear your sweater dress with your favorite high-knee boots. But it will also look stylish layered over jeans or on top of a turtleneck. There are so many fun ways to style the versatile piece, and that's why it will always be a smart fall essential to invest in.
The best part about sweater dresses: They come in so many styles that will work for any and every personality. If you're a sporty girl, a sweatshirt design paired with your favorite sneakers will make a chic statement. And if you're into feminine details, look for options with extra frills like ruffles or fringe to amp up the lady-like vibes.
VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own
Take a look at some of the best sweater dresses from around the web below.
-
1. Sweater Dress
Topshop | $75
-
2. Colorblock Sweater Dress
Vince Camuto | $128
-
3. Deconstructed Knit Sweater Dress
ASOS | $135
-
4. Tunic Sweater Dress
Madewell | $98
-
5. Cold-Shoulder Sweater Dress
Laundry by Shelli Segal | $89 (Originally $119)
-
6. Ruffled Knit Dress
Michael Michael Kors | $275
-
7. Ruffle Sweater Dress
BP | $55
-
8. camel one shoulder balloon sleeve sweater dress
Missguided | $19 (Originally $29)
-
9. Sweatshirt Dress
JOA | $78
-
10. Knit Turtleneck Sweater
H&M | $50
-
11. Ruffle Dress
Endless Rose | $83
-
12. Cowl-Neck Knit Dress
Lark & Ro | $55