5 Sweater Dresses Made Especially for Petites

Winter can be a tough time for petites. Layers and layers of clothing can overwhelm a small frame, but often there is no other way to fight the cold. Our solution? The sweater dress. We rounded up five petite-specific sweater dresses that accomodate both warmth and style.
-
1. Invest in Neutral Hues
Neutrals naturally make shorter women appear taller. The calm colors don't overwhelm and they go with everything!
Ralph Lauren dress, $100 (originally $198); ralphlauren.com.
-
2. Look for Interesting Hemlines
Familiarize yourself with the shirttail hemline. The silhouette is a way to show off your legs.
Loft dress, $90; loft.com.
-
3. Highlight Your Figure
Go bold with this ribbed bodycon dress. It will have you looking longer and leaner than ever.
Ann Taylor dress, $129; anntaylor.com.
-
4. Try Built-In Layers
This look mimics a drop waist, which splits the body below the natural waist line, lengthening a short torso.
Anthropologie dress, $138; anthropologie.com.
-
5. Go Long
Opt for a long cable knit style with vertical stitching to lengthen a short frame.
Asos dress, $86; asos.com.