Age-Wise Style

17 Ways to Keep Your Cool at Work During Sweltering Hot Summer Days

17 Ways to Keep Your Cool at Work During Sweltering Hot Summer Days
Getty
June 19, 2016 @ 3:00 PM
BY: Cindy Weber-Cleary

I love summer. It's my favorite time of year. But let me tell you, there is nothing as hellish as waiting for the subway in New York City on a sweltering weekday in July or August. By 9 a.m., it often feels like a sauna. I've learned to plan ahead for those times when I have important meetings and need to appear both fresh and professional.

For more of Cindy's age-wise style advice, visit Apprécier.com.

My go-to choice is a loose cotton or linen dress. No shapewear required! It can be a shift, a shirtdress, or a tunic-style, but nothing that restricts your movement. Belted styles are fine as long as they aren't tightly cinched.

Another great option is a shirt-and-skirt or -pants combo. Again, cotton, linen, or cotton-linen blend tops are much cooler than silk or polyester.  Look for A-line, pleated, or flowy skirts to the knee or below—or pants that aren't too skinny or tight.

If you have to wear a suit jacket to work, a linen or cotton blazer works, but be sure to wear it over something lightweight. Uniqlo’s "AIRism" collection is a great resource for moisture-wicking tanks with built-in bras and tees. Gap also has a line of underpinnings (including tanks, T-shirts, bras, and panties) called "Breathe" with dry-wicking fabric technology.

Should you still feel the need for just a little control underneath, Spanx makes a line of perforated shorts and panties that are intended for warm weather.

Hope this helps you to focus on the work at hand, without sweating the small stuff!

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top