13 Work-Appropriate Blouses for Hot Summer Days

It can be tough to dress appropriately for the office when the temperature starts to rise. You want to be stylish, while also keeping in mind that you need to look professional. With this sartorial balancing act in mind, we've gathered together 13 incredible tops that can work perfectly for a work environment, will keep you cool, and make you the most stylish woman in the room.

However, allow us to offer a few tips. Don't reveal cleavage, it's never appropriate. If you have a low cut top that works with your outfit, be sure to layer a camisole underneath. Do show off your arms. It's ok to expose them in the office, but skip spagetti straps, which are always a no-go. Sheer can also work beautifully but, again, you must layer a cami underneath.

Also, warmer weather allows for you to play with color. Find a shade that complements your skin tone and go for it in a smart silhouette. Check out the stunner above from Cos ($62 originally $89; cosstores.com), then scroll down to see our picks for some of the best work-appropriate tops that are sure to elevate your looks. There, you'll find tasteful cold shoulders, bold color, subtle ruffles, and much more.