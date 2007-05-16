Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Summer Wardrobe D-I-Y
-
1. Babydoll Dress: Supplies
1. Slip or nightgown
2. Scissors
3. Needle and thread
4. Ribbon
5. Lace trim
6. Pins
-
2. Babydoll Dress: Step 1
Cut off the original slip hem or ruffle to the desired new length.
designs by Abigail Arbel
-
3. Babydoll Dress: Steps 2, 3 & 4
Pin trims onto the straps, neckline and underarm areas.
Attach lace to new hemline by slightly overlapping the edge of the lace with the edge of the dress. Use straight pins to keep everything place.
Sew down trim along the hem, straps, underarms and neckline.
-
4. Babydoll Dress: Step 5
Tie a ribbon just below the bust (along the empire seam); secure by stitching at the side seams.
-
5. Babydoll Dress: Finished Product
A slip is reborn as a coquettish babydoll dress with some easy but charming additions.
-
6. Cropped Jacket: Supplies
1. Unlined trenchcoat
2. Scissors
3. Ruler
4. Pencil
5. Needle and thread
-
7. Cropped Jacket: Step 1
Try on the trench and mark where you want to make cuts on the sleeves-short sleeves work best with the new proportion-and at the waist. Draw a straight line 2 ¼ inches below the original mark at each sleeve and waist so there are three lines in total.
-
8. Cropped Jacket: Step 2
Cut along the measured lines at the sleeves and the waist. Remove belt loops if necessary.
-
9. Cropped Jacket: Step 3
Turn jacket inside out. Fold the sleeves in 1 ¼ inch and then fold the raw edge in about ¼ inch. Sew down to create a clean hem.
-
10. Cropped Jacket: Step 4
Repeat step three at the waist of the jacket by folding up the hem 1 ¼ inch and folding the raw edge under about ¼ inch and sewing down, creating a clean hem.
-
11. Cropped Jacket: Finished Product
You've updated last year's staple by turning it into a modern cropped jacket. It's cute and cool for hot days.
-
12. Bright Mini: Supplies
1. Long skirt
2. Scissors
3. Needle and thread
4. Ruler
5. Pencil
6. Four 4-inch strips of ribbon
-
13. Bright Mini: Step 1
Try on skirt and mark your desired length. Draw a straight line with a ruler and pencil 4 inches below your mark.
-
14. Bright Mini: Step 2
Cut along the bottom line.
-
15. Bright Mini: Step 3
Turn the skirt inside out. At the spot you marked (4 inches above the new hem), sew two ribbons onto each side seam, one on the inside and one on the outside of the skirt.
-
16. Bright Mini: Step 4
Turn skirt right side out, roll hem up; tie the ribbons to secure. To secure hem in roll formation, add a few stitches along the hem (from the underside to hide stitches).
-
17. Bright Mini: Finished Product
You sharpened your old skirt by shortening it into a flirty mini with an edgy upturned hem. It's a winner with flats.
-
18. Trouser Shorts: Supplies
1. Trousers
2. Scissors
3. Pencil
4. Ruler
5. Needle and thread
-
19. Trouser Shorts: Step 1
Try on pants and mark desired length. Using a ruler and pencil draw a line 4 ¼ inches below the mark. Do the same on both legs.
-
20. Trouser Shorts: Step 2
Cut along the bottom line on both legs.
-
21. Trouser Shorts: Step 3
Turn inside out and fold cuff 4 ¼ inches. Fold raw edge under about ¼ inch and sew down fold along top. This creates a clean hem.
-
22. Trouser Shorts: Step 4
Turn pants right-side out. Fold cuffs back out and secure them by sewing a stitch at the outer and inner side seam on both legs. (Do this from the inside of the pant leg so your stitch is hidden.)
-
23. Trouser Shorts: Finished Product
Now you've turned your boyfriend's khakis into a cutting-edge (and comfy) pair of shorts. Add a rope belt for a new twist.
-
24. Jumper Dress: Supplies
1. Overalls
2. Scissors
3. Ruler
4. Pencil
5. Pins
6. Needle and thread
-
25. Jumper Dress: Step 1
Try on overalls and mark your desired dress length. Using a pencil and ruler, draw a straight line across the legs at your mark.
-
26. Jumper Dress: Step 2
Cut legs off at your line and save the scraps of material.
-
27. Jumper Dress: Step 3
Cut open the inseam, front seam and back seam; remove curve in the back seam.
-
28. Jumper Dress: Step 4
Cut out two triangles (from the scraps) large enough to bridge the space between the legs.
-
29. Jumper Dress: Step 5
Lay out your jumper and place the triangle, with the right side of the fabric facing you, under your pant legs filling the space between the thighs. Pin in place. Start with the front side and repeat in back.
-
30. Jumper Dress: Step 6
Sew triangles in place, including the front and back rise. Trim off any excess fabric.
-
31. Jumper Dress: Finished Product
You gave those old overalls an overhaul with a little nip and tuck, creating a sweet alternative to a sundress.
-
32. Cropped Jeans: Supplies
1. Boot-cut jeans
2. Scissors
3. Needle and thread
4. Ruler
5. Pencil
6. Pins
-
33. Cropped Jeans: Step 1
Try on jeans and mark desired length. Using a pencil and ruler, draw a line 1 ¼ inch below your mark. Do so on each leg.
-
34. Cropped Jeans: Step 2
Cut legs off at the bottom line.
-
35. Cropped Jeans: Step 3
Turn pants inside out and fold hem up 1 ¼ inch. Tuck raw edge under about ¼ inch and sew along the top to create a clean hem.
-
36. Cropped Jeans: Final Product
For a great look, pair your newly cropped pants with metallic sandals.
