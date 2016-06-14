3 Outfits to Take You from the Office to After-Work Cocktails

Now that the sun is still out once the clock strikes six, we're guilty of going out after work pretty much on a daily basis. That means, nearly 100 percent of the time, we need an outfit that can do double duty. And it's not as hard as you might think.
Look for pieces that are versatile, that are both professional and fun. An easy place to start is with a timeless little black dress, which goes with everything and works for a ton of different occasions when paired with the right accessories. Another option is an office-friendly pair of wide-leg pants with a playful red top and neutral extras. Or, stick to a sweet color palette, like white and pale pink, for a flirty look. Below, shop three no-fail outfits that can take you from the office to after-work drinks.
-
1. A Little Black Dress
A little black dress never goes out of style, and this form-fitting option is professional, yet fashion forward. Add interest with contrast—a white structured purse will stand out against your all-black look.
Shop the look: Topshop dress, $38; topshop.com. Chanel sunglasses, $375; chanel.com. Manolo Blahnik pumps, $595; barneys.com. Zara bag, $70; zara.com.
-
2. Flirty Top + Wide-Leg Pants
A wide-leg striped pant can be dressed up or down. Style it with red accents for a bold, unforgettable look. For a night out, swipe on a siren-red lip to match.
Shop the look: Alice + Olivia pants, $298; aliceandolivia.com. Mother of Pearl top, $263 (originally $375); net-a-porter.com. Loewe bag, $1,990; luisaviaroma.com. Nine West shoes, $89; ninewest.com.
-
3. Sweet Blouse + White Pencil Skirt
Sweeten up with a pale pink (that verges on peach) color palette. Start by pairing together pieces in the same tone and then add a white skirt to balance it all out.
Shop the look: Rebecca Minkoff bag, $325; rebeccaminkoff.com. Equipment shirt, $220; net-a-porter.com. Roland Mouret skirt, $525 (originally $1,055); rolandmouret.com. Stuart Weitzman sandals, $398; stuartweitzman.com.