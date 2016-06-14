3 Outfits to Take You from the Office to After-Work Cocktails

Now that the sun is still out once the clock strikes six, we're guilty of going out after work pretty much on a daily basis. That means, nearly 100 percent of the time, we need an outfit that can do double duty. And it's not as hard as you might think.

Look for pieces that are versatile, that are both professional and fun. An easy place to start is with a timeless little black dress, which goes with everything and works for a ton of different occasions when paired with the right accessories. Another option is an office-friendly pair of wide-leg pants with a playful red top and neutral extras. Or, stick to a sweet color palette, like white and pale pink, for a flirty look. Below, shop three no-fail outfits that can take you from the office to after-work drinks.