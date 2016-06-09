12 Day-to-Night Vacay Dresses That Can Take You from the Beach to the Club

For many vacation-goers, this time of the year is all about sun and sand (aka tropical getaways). Packing for your daytime look is a cinch—a sexy swimsuit, your favorite cover-up, an effective SPF, chic sunnies, and sandals—but dressing for an evening affair presents an entirely different challenge. The goal is to pack plenty of multi-purpose pieces that work for both day and night, which is why we rounded up versatile summertime dresses that can take you from the beach to the club. It's the perfect solution, especially when suitcase space is limited. From asymmetric denim wrap dresses to pretty eyelet numbers, scroll through to shop 12 pieces that will work overtime while you're on vacation.
-
1. Zimmermann
This feminine eyelet dress, with a plunging neckline and cut-out back, makes day-to-night dressing a cinch.
Zimmermann available at matchesfashion.com | $795
-
-
3. Whistles
This linen dress's bold pattern is sure to turn heads on the beach. And the best part? It has pockets for an extra chic, relaxed vibe.
Whistles available at whistles.com | $210
-
4. Pixie Market
Swap your sandals for an chic pair of heels to take this option from day to night.
Pixie Market available at pixiemarket.com | $126
-
5. Tibi
We already love an off-the-shoulder dress and this LBD version is one of the chicest we've seen.
Tibi available at matchesfashion.com | $352 (originally $504)
-
-
7. Need Supply Co.
This cross-front neckline sarong dress takes beach-chic attire to the next level.
Available at needsupply.com | $308
-
8. Melissa Odabash
Whimsical dressing is a breeze with this white airy option.
Melissa Odabash available at matchesfashion.com | $240
-
9. Madewell
The side cut-outs elevate this denim dress to eveningwear status.
Madewell available at madewell.com | $128
-
10. Need Supply Co.
Flirt with this fringed black-and-white crochet number.
Available at needsupply.com | $89 (originally $118)
-
11. Wilfred
It wouldn't be vacation without a cute eyelet minidress. This option can go from day to night with the right pair of heels.
Aritzia available at aritzia.com | $88 (originally $125)
-