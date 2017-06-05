This One Thing Will Make Your Summer Dresses Look Instantly Cooler

Flirty dresses are definitely a summer staple that defines the season. However, it can be hard to make your floral-print frocks stand out in a crowd of similar looks. But there's one item that will instantly refresh any sundress: And that's the little white boot. (You can shop our favorites below.)

Over the weekend, Kendall Jenner showed us how it's done with two summer outfits. First, she showed up to the 10th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic wearing a custom Dolce & Gabbana dress covered in hydrangeas. Her matching handbag ($2,292; farfetch.com) and scarf ($315; farfetch.com) kept the ladylike vibes going, but her leather Staurt Weitzman boots added the perfect amount of attitude to her look.

Jenner brought the cool-girl boots back for another round. This time, she gave us an all-white example with a lace dress by Daisy. Both looks are proof that even if you aren't into frilly dresses, the contrast of stark, white boots will effortlessly add an edgy twist to feminine pieces.

Ahead, we've gathered our favorite white boots to help you try out the stylish look.