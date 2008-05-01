Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Summer Dresses
-
1. Phoebe CoutureNeed something flirty and fun for an evening party? Try this little number. Metallic sandals and a coordinating clutch will finish this dress off with pizazz. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
$290; neimanmarcus.com
-
2. Ella Moss Black LabelYou'll be ready to hit the dance floor at a wedding reception in this tiered silk frock. Dress it down for a daytime occasion with a simple cardigan and neutral-colored sandals. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
$297; nordstrom.com
-
3. Corey Lynn CalterWe love the maxi dress for warm days and sultry nights. Slip on some wooden bracelets and flat sandals and you've got a boho chic ensemble that looks great for an outdoor dinner party.
$240; 802-862-5051.
-
4. ReissA sophisticated cut like this dress makes it very versatile-it's suitable for work with a black cardigan and black pumps, or can work on its own for a luncheon, shower or graduation party.
$395; reiss.co.uk.
-
5. Lauren by Ralph LaurenThis ultra-feminine dress will take you from day to night, all with a few key accessory changes. For the office, wear it with a jacket on top, basic nude heels and simple jewelry. Lose the jacket for night time, throw on some strappy heeled sandals and let your hair down.
Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
$190; ralphlauren.com
-
6. Julie HausThis sweet little silk chiffon dress can work for occasions like a baby shower, a baptism or lunch with the girls. Keep accessories simple since the dress's color and white trim are statements enough.
Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
$385; juliehaus.com
-
7. Cool ChangeA backyard barbecue calls for something comfortable (you're there to eat, after all!) and fun. A strapless dress like this with a long necklace and sandals creates the perfect ensemble. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
$150; saksfifthavenue.com
-
8. Nicole MillerA dressier affair calls for a little drama, which is what you get from this gorgeous piece. An evening soiree, including a wedding, is the ideal venue to wear this stunner.
Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
$400; nicolemiller.com
-
9. ABSDepending on the shoes you wear, this dress can be worn to a fancier occasion, like a cocktail party, or something more simple, like an outdoor dinner party. Regardless of which you choose to wear it to, keep the jewelry simple-the jeweled neckline is enough bling already.
Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
$350; bloomingdales.com
-
10. Vera WangLadies who lunch need dresses like this. The sophisticated cut and beautiful details render this style a lovely one to wear to any event where you want to appear ladylike and sophisticated.
Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
$540; neimanmarcus.com
-
11. Cynthia SteffeYou'll get tons of use out of a white eyelet dress during the summer. It's great for a picnic, a lunch with friends or with a cardigan for the office.
$275; neimanmarcus.com
-
12. VinceThe paintbrush strokes on this v-neck style add a trendy touch to an otherwise basic cut and make it a good option to wear when you want to impress your fashion-forward friends.
Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
$285; eluxury.com
-
13. Plenty Frock by Tracy ReeseIf you need a dress for an afternoon wedding or other slightly formal occasion, look no further than this sweet strapless piece from Tracy Reese.
$230; nordstrom.com
-
14. Twenty8Twelve by S. MillerWith a wide-brimmed sun hat, this dress will make you the belle of the Fourth of July BBQ!
$575; neimanmarcus.com
-
15. J. CrewIf you want to feel a little more covered up, this below-the-knee cotton dress will be appropriate for conservative occasions. This style will look best with high heels rather than flats.
$268; jcrew.com
-
16. Max AzriaThe flapper-vibe of this flirty frock makes it a go-to choice for any fun summer parties you have. Keep your shoulders warm at night with a pashmina wrap that coordinates with one of the color tones in the dress.
Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
$650; maxazria.com
-
17. Victoria's SecretOff to an exotic location? Throw this light-weight silk dress in your suitcase. It'll come in handy for a beachside luau or a romantic dinner for two.
$109; www.victoriassecret.com
-
18. DKNY JeansA t-shirt dress like this is a great option for an easy piece to throw on with gladiator sandals. The wood embellishments at the neckline dress this piece up a bit.
$80; dknyjeans.com
-
19. J. CrewAdd a red shoe to this simple little dress and you're ready for a Fourth of July picnic or a boating excursion.
$88; jcrew.com
-
20. Catherine MalandrinoWatching your local baseball team, strolling barefoot in the grass or just sipping cocktails on the front porch-why not do them stylishly in a sweet little spaghetti-strap sundress like this?
Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
$595; nordstrom.com
-
21. TysaLooking for something super girly and sexy? This fiery babydoll number will do the trick. If you have tanned or darker skin, wear it with gold accessories for major sizzle.
Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
$275; tysaclothing.com
-
22. Allegra HicksAn easy, pretty piece like this will become a summer-time staple because it can be worn to a variety of occasions. Dress it up with peep-toe heels and dress it down with flat brown sandals.
$479; allegrahicks.com
