Get a Subscription from Old Navy, Ann Taylor, and More Of Your Favorite Fashion Retailers

Fashion subscription services aren't anything new. Companies like Stitch Fix and Gwynnie Bee have been shipping clothes to subscribers for a while now. But lately, a few of our favorite traditional retailers have been jumping on board, too. We're talking about affordable brands like Old Navy and Gap. And even the always-chic Ann Taylor is joining the party.
We can see why so many companies are hopping on the bandwagon. After all, a subscription service eliminates most of the annoyances of shopping—no waiting in lines, no fumbling around in tiny fitting rooms, and no browsing the web for hours.
It's only a matter of time before we see even more retailers starting subscription services. In the meantime, find out about the fashion subscription services that need to be on your radar right now.
1. Infinite Style by Ann Taylor
Here's an unlimited subscription service that includes all of the dresses, blouses, pants, and skirts you can imagine for only $95 a month. You can wear the items in your box as many times as you'd like. And return them once you're ready. With your subscription, you'll get unlimited shipping and exchanges, so it's really easy to swap out items. If you come across a piece that you just can't let go of, you can buy it at a discounted price.
2. ArmourBox
Don't forget about fitness gear. The best way to stay on track with your goals is to make sure you look and feel your best. Under Armour has a subscription service that sends you exactly what you need to hit your goals. You'll get four to six pieces of Under Armour gear in each box. And the retailer will give you a week to try everything on. You'll pay for only the items you want, and you can send everything else back without any additional fees or charges. The best part about this box? You can choose how often you want to receive Under Armour gear, whether that's every 30, 60, or 90 days.
3. Amazon Prime Wardrobe
This has to be the most epic fashion subscription service of them all. You get to choose between clothes, shoes, and accessories from all categories like women, men, kids, and baby. The icing on the cake? You get to actually try on the items before you purchase them with the 7-day-try-on period. If you're already a Prime member, the subscription service is included with your Prime membership, so there are no additional fees for the service.
4. BabyGap OutfitBox
Gap kicked off its subscription services with the cutest baby clothes. So you can make a lucky mom and dad's life easier with the $70-a-month box. All you have to do is pick the style, size, and gender. And Gap will do the rest. Each delivery ships every 3 months and includes six mix and match pieces.
5. Old Navy Superbox
Old Navy moved up an age group, and is curating its subscription box for kids ages 5 through 12. It also sends out six items in each box, and allows you to return whatever you don't want for a full refund. It's also commitment free, so you can postpone, skip, or cancel any month.
