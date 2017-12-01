7 Next-Level Fashionista Coats For Winter

After perusing many (read: too many) street-style photos for winter fashion inspiration, we can solidly conclude that one head-turning piece of outerwear is all one needs to make an entrance. This is a special case of absolutely judging a book by its cover: if your coat is exquisite, who cares what you’re wearing on the inside?
A snug and tailored fit is key to pulling off an ostentatious jacket. Save the puffer or super cropped jacket for another day and embrace a longer hem. This is all about looking polished to the nines. Continue reading for seven coats to lust after.
1. Ellery
Nine To Five Pod Vinyl Trench Coat
Available at Net-a-Porter | $2,995
4. The Arrivals
Halstrom III Modular Snow Parka
Available at The Arrivals | $695
5. Baum und Pferdgarten
Damita Geometric Print Coat
Available at Moda Operandi | $365
7. Tory Burch
Thelma Coat
Available at Tory Burch | $998