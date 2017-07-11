Stylish Outfit Ideas for Your Next Bike Ride

Bike riding is one of our favorite summer-time activities, but sometimes finding the perfect outfit to wear during an expedition can be tough. I mean we're all for fashionable outfits with avant-garde details. Unfortunately, flowy garments and over-the-top embellishments can easily turn into a hazard while bike riding.

I'm still having nightmares from the time that I thought it was a good idea to hit up Central Park's bike route in wide-leg trousers. The exaggerated hem got caught up in the pedals, and my trip came to an earlier-than-expected end after falling and disconnecting the bike's chain. (Rest in peace to those beautiful pants.) I've definitely learned my lesson, but that doesn't mean that I'm all Lance Armstrong in a spandex onesie now. I've discovered several ways to make a chic statement that's also safe. And you can try them, too.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Curves While Horseback Riding

Grab your helmet and keep scrolling to discover a few outfit ideas that are safe and stylish for bike riding.