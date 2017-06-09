Long Shorts for When You Don't Want to Show Off Every Inch of Your Thighs

When the temperature starts to rise, we get excited to wear our summer dresses and tops. But stepping into itsy-bitsy shorts isn't always the move, especially the ones that leave little to the imagination.
If you've been on the search for shorts with longer hemlines, look no further. We've rounded up 13 styles that won't leave your cheeks hanging. And they aren't just denim options. We've found lengthier styles made with dressier materials, too, so you could even rock the shorts during elegant occasions. Don't take our word for it. Scroll down to check out the stylish, long shorts below.
VIDEO: 3 Stylish Ways to WEar Slouchy Shorts
Shop our favorite long shorts ahead.
-
1. Pleated Cotton Shorts
Vika Gazinskaya | $399 (Originally $665)
-
2. Wrap-effect denim shorts
KEJI | $183 (Originally $365)
-
3. Cotton Poplin Tie Waist Shorts
J. Crew | $70
-
4. Cleary broderie anglaise cotton shorts
Topshop Unique | $250
-
5. Cotton and linen-blend shorts
Chloe | $630 (Originally $1,050)
-
6. + Brioni split-back wool shorts
Vetements | $1,685
-
7. Pleated jacquard-knit shorts
Adeam | $465
-
8. Stretch cotton and modal-blend twill shorts
James Perse | $123 (Originally $175)
-
9. High Rise Cutoff Denim Short
Good American | $135
-
10. Organic Linen Sarong Shorts
Eileen Fisher | $158
-
11. 501 Long Denim Shorts
Levi's | $60 (Originally $80)
-
12. High Waist Denim Bermuda Shorts
Good American | $139
-
13. Silk Pleated Long Short
Magaschoni | $180