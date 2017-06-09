Long Shorts for When You Don't Want to Show Off Every Inch of Your Thighs

When the temperature starts to rise, we get excited to wear our summer dresses and tops. But stepping into itsy-bitsy shorts isn't always the move, especially the ones that leave little to the imagination.

If you've been on the search for shorts with longer hemlines, look no further. We've rounded up 13 styles that won't leave your cheeks hanging. And they aren't just denim options. We've found lengthier styles made with dressier materials, too, so you could even rock the shorts during elegant occasions. Don't take our word for it. Scroll down to check out the stylish, long shorts below.

VIDEO: 3 Stylish Ways to WEar Slouchy Shorts

Shop our favorite long shorts ahead.