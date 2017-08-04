17 Fashion Discounts You Can Enjoy with a Student I.D.

Tuition is due, but that doesn't mean you still can't do a little shopping before you head back to school. There are several retailers giving students a break with well-deserved discounts.

For some of the deals, it's as simple as flashing your student I.D. before you check out. And other offerings include major online savings, thanks to money-saving companies like Unidays and Student Beans. The free platforms simply verify your status as a student and share with you unique discount codes for all types of retailers—like Apple and Microsoft. Of course, we're super excited about all of the fashion deals.

VIDEO: 5 States That Don't Have Sales Tax

Keep on scrolling to discover some of our favorite student discounts.

Missguided

Treat yourself to a cool 40% discount and free shipping once you register with Unidays.

Banana Republic

Enjoy 15% off of all full-priced in store prices when you present a valid I.D. at check out.

Urban Outfitters

Take 10% off of all online orders thanks to Unidays.

Topshop

Enjoy 10% off your purchases after registering with Student Beans or Unidays.

J.Crew

Save 15% off of purchases when you shop in stores with your student I.D. card.

BCBGeneration

Shop year-round with a 30% discount after you sign up at Unidays.

PrettyLittleThing

Earn 20% off of all merchandise after signing up with Student Beans.

ASOS

Take 10% off of all orders after signing up with Unidays.

Club Monaco

Earn 15% off of online orders and in store purchases.

Express

Unlock a 20% discount once you confirm your student status with Unidays.

PacSun

Score 10% off of your entire purchase when you verify your status with Student Beans.

Levi's

Take 15% off of orders when you verify your status with Unidays.

Charlotte Russe

Enjoy 15% off of your purchases after registering on Unidays.

French Connection

Treat yourself to 15% off online after registering with Unidays or present your valid student I.D. in store for the deal.

For Love & Lemons

Get 15% off of your orders once you verify your student registration with Unidays.

Public Desire

Take 25% off your next order after confirming your student status with Unidays.

ebaggs

Cop 30% off of your next bag purchase once you verify your student status on Unidays.