20 Stores All Tall Women Should Bookmark

There's nothing worse than ordering a pair of jeans online, receiving them in the mail, trying them on, and realizing that they are awkwardly too short. I''m not talking about stylish cropped pants, but that awkward length that can't be fixed no matter what you do. And don't even get me started with ill-fitting tops. If you're tall like me, I'm sure you understand the struggle. Online shopping is supposed to make things easier, but sometimes it seems as if there aren't enough options for our long legs. But there are a few stores that are expanding their sizes. Below, you'll find 35 stores to keep bookmarked for your next shopping spree.

1. ASOS, asos.com

It doesn't matter if you're looking for something to wear to a wedding or in need of some everyday basics, ASOS has a tall section that will help you find any and everything.

2. Old Navy, oldnavy.com

If you haven't discovered the tall options at Old Navy, you've been missing out. The brand has really affordable jeans, activewear, and sleepwear.

3. Long Tall Sally, longtallsally.com

Everything that this brand creates is designed with women who are 5-foot-8 or taller in mind. So you never have to worry about taking out the hems of your pants.

4. New York and Company, nyandcompany.com

New York and Company's tall section is a treasure trove of professional work separates and structured dresses.

5. Banana Republic, bananarepublic.com

Whenever you're browsing through Banana Republic's website, do a quick search for tall styles to see the brand's chic options.

6. Ann Taylor, anntaylor.com

If you're looking for chic outfits that have extended lengths, you need to make sure you save Ann Taylor's tall section.

7. AQ/AQ, aqaq.com

This brand is probably one of the best-kept secrets. AQ/AQ's chic garments are pretty long on even the 5-foot-10 models that pose for the brand.

8. JCPenney, jcpenney.com

You might have to do a little digging, but there's a lot of pieces on JCPenney's website for tall women.

9. Lands' End, landsend.com

The Lands' End tall section is the place to go to find a swimsuit or a great pair of summer shorts.

10. J.Crew, jcrew.com

From casual chinos to flirty dresses, there's a bunch of stylish clothes that you'll find on the tall tab of J.Crew's website.

11.Topshop, topshop.com

This fast-fashion brand is definitely becoming a favorite for all things trendy. And the tall section is everything.

12. Athleta, athleta.com

Whenever you're on the prowl for long leggings and workout tops, Athleta should definitely be one of your first stops.

13. Lane Bryant, lanebryant.com

We were already a fan of Lane Bryant because they carry extended sizes, but when we found out they also have a tall section, we freaked out.

14. Missguided, missguidedus.com

Missguided is an extremely affordable brand that also specializes in making tall clothes, so you really can't go wrong.

15. NYDJ, nydj.com

The lengthy denim options on NYDJ's site are amazing and they are available in up to a size 18.

26. Boohoo, boohoo.com

You won't have to break your budget for these tall-girl items. Just keep boohoo.com saved in your bookmarks bar for impromptu shopping sprees.

17. Paige, paige.com

Your search for amazing fitting jeans ends here. Paige denim makes some of our favorite designs with long inseams.

18.Nordstrom, nordstrom.com

What can't you buy at Nordstrom? The department store gets bonus points for stocking up on clothes with tall women in mind.

19. Net-a-Porter, net-a-porter.com

Net-a-Porter has always been a go-to for our favorite designers pieces. They also carry several brands that are perfect for tall women.

20. Shopbop, shopbop.com

And if you want to find big labels for great prices, Shopbop is the way to go. Plus, they keep a collection of labels that make lengthier pieces—like Forever Karlie Jeans.