Step Up Your Style with a Pair of Statement Socks

Change up your style in one easy step with the help of a statement sock. These accessories are now being seen in fashion-forward ways, from glittery designs to head-turning hues. Wear yours with a cut-out bootie or ladylike pump. Below, 12 statement socks to try now.
1. Missguided
$9; missguidedus.com
2. H&M
$8 (originally $15); hm.com
3. Elie Tahari
$14; nordstrom.com
4. Kate Spade
$12; nordstrom.com
5. & Other Stories
$12; stories.com
6. Hue
$10; nordstrom.com
7. Chelsea28
$9; nordstrom.com
8. Topshop
$6; topshop.com
9. Asos
$8; asos.com
10. Wolford
$9 (originally $25); saksfifthavenue.com
11. Dolce & Gabbana
$695; saksfifthavenue.com
12. Forever 21
$5; forever21.com