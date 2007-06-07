Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Stars in Jeans
-
1. Maria MenounosMaria reveals a little shoulder in her gathered top and shows that straight-leg jeans look great with pumps.
BUY JEANS LIKE MARIA'S
Calvin Klein Jeans, $49; at nordstrom.com.
-
2. Eva MendesDiane von Furstenberg wide-leg jeans with simple layers, like an Express top and vintage scarf, contribute to Eva's relaxed and easy look on the red carpet.
BUY JEANS LIKE EVA'S
Arden B., $118; at ardenb.com.
-
3. Jessica AlbaThe actress shows off a more laid-back style at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in dark boot-cut jeans, a bright baby-doll top and wavy hair.
BUY JEANS LIKE JESSICA'S
Paige Premium Denim, $179; at bloomingdales.com.
-
4. Jennifer LopezThe sexy star loves wearing the hottest trends and knows what works on her body. Here she has a hit on her hands with high-waisted skinny jeans, a vest and platform pumps.
BUY JEANS LIKE JENNIFER'S
Silence amp Noise, $98; at urbanoutfitters.com.
-
5. Mischa BartonMischa shows she's ready for summer in a pair of crisp white skinny jeans and a girly gingham top.
BUY JEANS LIKE MISCHA'S
Chip amp Pepper, $165; at barneys.com.
-
6. Gwen StefaniStefani continues to impress with a perfect harmony between her rocker- and lady-like-style. Wearing L.A.M.B., she hits the right note in dark jeans, a black jacket and ballerina flats.
BUY JEANS LIKE GWEN'S
575 Denim, $220; at revolveclothing.com.
-
7. Sandra BullockThe actress is a big fan of these wide-leg Hudson jeans. She keeps the rest of her look simple yet chic with a Hanes T-shirt, leather jacket and black pumps.
BUY SANDRA'S JEANS
Hudson, $187; at designsbystephene.com.
-
8. BeyonceSuper-tight jeans amp up a basic white T, while bright red heels make the eye wander the length of the singer's curvaceous figure.
BUY JEANS LIKE BEYONCE'S
Rich amp Skinny, $191; at saksfifthavenue.com.
-
9. Christina RicciLooking sharp in a white jacket and blunt bangs, the actress clearly knows how to elongate her petite frame by wearing straight-leg jeans and pointy-toe heels.
BUY JEANS LIKE CHRISTINA'S
J. Crew, $88; at jcrew.com.
-
10. Natalie PortmanNever too calculated in her style, Portman dons a simple v-neck T-shirt and frayed-hem jeans for a walk around New York City.
BUY JEANS LIKE NATALIE'S
Citizens of Humanity, $180; at pinkmascara.com.
-
11. Kelly RipaA white belt over a bright red top helps create curves on Ripa's petite figure; form-fitting dark jeans and platform pumps complete the chic look.
BUY JEANS LIKE KELLY'S
Henry III Generation, $180; at neimanmarcus.com.
-
12. Katherine HeiglA pair of faded jeans, an oversized sweater and Tory Burch flats complete the Knocked Up star's cozy-yet-stylish traveling ensemble.
BUY JEANS LIKE KATHERINE'S
7 For All Mankind, $187; at shopbop.com.
-
13. Lindsay LohanThe actress shows no fear when exposing her toned tummy in a pair of low-rise black skinny jeans and a sequined top at MTV's TRL.
BUY JEANS LIKE LINDSAY'S
Level 99, $105; at shopintuition.com.
-
14. Heidi KlumThe supermodel looks cool and casual in cuffed jeans, suspenders and sandals while shopping in Beverly Hills.
BUY JEANS LIKE HEIDI'S
Levi's, $44; at levisstore.com.
-
15. Cameron DiazCan skinny jeans be substituted for leggings? Diaz says yes indeed. Here the leggy actress wears a red Kelly Bergin dress over Corpus jeans.
BUY CAMERON'S JEANS
Corpus, $210; at revolveclothing.com.
-
16. Renee ZellwegerThe actress knows you can never go wrong with black sunglasses, a black top and perfectly faded boot-cut jeans.
BUY JEANS LIKE RENEE'S
Citizens for Humanity, $185; at bloomingdales.com.
-
17. Scarlett JohanssonThe actress makes looking sporty and hip easy in black skinny jeans, white sneakers and a sweatshirt at the launch of her Reebok line, "Hearts" Rbk.
BUY JEANS LIKE SCARLETT'S
AG Jeans, $162; at revolveclothing.com.
-
18. Charlize TheronThe 5' 9" beauty looks fantastic in super-skinny Jet jeans. A little bunching at the ankle helps draw some attention to her great shoes.
BUY JEANS LIKE CHARLIZE'S
Deener, $172; at couturecandy.com.
-
19. EveAt a MAC event promoting AIDS awareness, the rapper dons a pair of figure-flattering boot-cut jeans and T-shirt supporting the cause.
BUY JEANS LIKE EVE'S
Paige Premium Denim, $97.50; at ronherman.com.
-
20. Halle BerryIt's no surprise that Halle looks sexy in pretty much everything. This time she gives jeans the va-va-voom treatment with a low-cut blouse, chain-and-ribbon belt and leather boots.
BUY JEANS LIKE HALLE'S
Earnest Sewn, $198; at shopbop.com.
-
21. Emmanuelle ChriquiThe Entourage actress spices up a classic look-faded jeans and a crisp white shirt-with hoop earrings, a beaded clutch and bright red shoes.
BUY JEANS LIKE EMMANUELLE'S
7 For All Mankind, $192; at barneys.com.
-
22. Jessica SimpsonShe trusts her animal instinct when it comes to showing off her sexy figure with skin-tight jeans tucked into high brown boots.
BUY JEANS LIKE JESSICA'S
Paige, $170; at scoopnyc.com.
-
23. Selma BlairIt may be time for the actress to lose the long sleeves, but we hope to see her in these great low-rise relaxed jeans again soon.
BUY JEANS LIKE SELMA'S
GoldSign, $209; at shopbop.com.
-
24. Angie HarmonThe actress, and former model, creates a streamlined look by pairing her Juicy Couture trouser jeans with platforms and a hip-length A-line top.
BUY JEANS LIKE ANGIE'S
J Brand Jeans, $210; at neimanmarcus.com.
-
25. Milla JovovichThe actress-fashion designer is the epitome of L.A. cool wearing vintage-style jeans, a slightly disheveled top and eclectic accessories.
BUY JEANS LIKE MILLA'S
True Religion, $216; at saksfifthavenue.com.
