Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Stars' Favorite Summer Dresses
1. Jennifer LopezSummer chic can be simple, as Lopez and her lemon-yellow Juicy Couture dress prove. Though it's no longer available online, this linen shift from Walter will work as well.
$275; at livenatty.com
2. Kate BosworthWith a glowing sunset behind her, Bosworth was picture perfect in ruffled ChloÃ© pret-a-porter. The silk chiffon number has a built-in bejeweled velvet belt-count the luxurious purchase as a two-for-one!
$3039; at net-a-porter.com
3. Cameron DiazDiaz attended the L.A. premiere of Shrek the Third looking like a princess-and not of the ogre variety-in a polished Chanel dress. Get your own leggy look for less in this bright pink piece from A.B.S. by Allen Schwartz.
$149; at bostonproper.com
4. Sandra BullockBullock warmed up the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in a slim, strapless LWD. Show off your waist in the Mirage dress from White House/Black Market.
$138; at whitehouseblackmarket.com
5. Jessica AlbaAlba began her Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer tour in a retro-inspired frock with a sheer underlay. Get her subtle shimmer with a matching Badgley Mischka dress.
$498; at saksfifthavenue.com
6. Reese WitherspoonWitherspoon was chic and comfortable during a Beverly Hills shopping trip in a Vanessa Bruno dress with a ruffled hem. Get a look-alike crochet dress from the same designer for a simple summer look of your own.
$204; at madisonlosangeles.com
7. Jessica BielBiel walked the red carpet at the Critic’s Choice Awards in a cream-colored fitted sheath from Ferragamo. Get her style-if not her tan-with a strapless silk dress from Kay Unger.
$179.99; at bluefly.com
8. Halle BerryBerry dazzled in Roberto Cavalli at the Madrid photo call for Perfect Stranger. An Escada sheath has a similarly sultry feel.
$540; at stylebug.com
9. Nicole RichieRichie sparkled in a strapless white frock with silvery accents at a charity event. The J. Lindeberg Blanche dress will give you The Simple Life star's look.
$129; at revolveclothing.com
10. Eva LongoriaLongoria shimmered in an awning-striped Alice + Olivia shift. Get her sequined dress and go from day to evening in a snap.
$398; at thehipchick.com
11. Sarah Jessica ParkerParker visited the Night amp Day exhibit in New York City in a Fendi dirndl dress in fresh white cotton with pink piping. Get a look-alike Mara Hoffman number with puffed-sleeves and a banded hem.
$315; at shopbop.com
12. BeyoncÃ© KnowlesKnowles headed Down Under in a bright Milly minidress worn with Louboutin Foxtrot pumps. Although the fuchsia color combo is no longer available, you can get Beyoncae’s dress in mint-layer it over a coordinating tank top for more coverage.
$295; at net-a-porter.com
13. Ashlee SimpsonSimpson was a blonde bombshell at the Us Hot Hollywood party in a Brian Reyes bumble dress and red Gaetano Perrone for Tae Casan pumps. The Kari dress from Diane von Furstenburg will give you Simpson's Hollywood style.
$332.50; at dvf.com
14. Eva MendesMendes chose a butter-yellow Catherine Malandrino dress for the Coach Fragrance launch in Los Angeles. Get her silk jersey frock from Saks Fifth Avenue.
$475; at saksfifthavenue.com
15. Vanessa MinnilloMinnillo's bright batik frock from Plenty by Tracy Reese is simple yet sophisticated, and perfect for summer. Pick up the Rosetta dress from Tocca for a similar style.
$189.50; at tocca.com
16. Sienna MillerMiller uncovered her collarbones in stretchy stripes from Calvin Klein Collection. Get her look with a pointelle knit dress from Romeo amp Juliet Couture.
$81; at bluefly.com
17. Ali LarterLarter showed off some curves in an off-the-shoulder Calvin Klein Collection dress. The AthÃ© dress from Vanessa Bruno will give you a slinky shape.
$201.60; at net-a-porter.com
18. PenÃ©lope CruzCruz was a silky surprise at a Global Green event in a caramel-colored single-shoulder dress. To get the look for your own night on the town, try the Emily dress from BCBGirls.
$54; at dillards.com
19. Selma BlairBlair hit the streets in an angelic one-shoulder dress designed by Kate Moss for Topshop. Get her dress for a limited time from the topshop.com site or try a vintage-inspired eyelet frock from Liz Claiborne.
$79.99; at lizclaiborne.com
20. Hilary DuffDuff was all grown up in a sassy minidress at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. Get her Corey Lynn Calter Suzie dress for your own mod look.
$268; at polkadotsandmoonbeams.com
21. Lindsay LohanLohan visited the Late Show with David Letterman in a sleek strapless dress with white piping. Get a similar style with the Isaac Mizrahi for Target sheath dress in ebony.
$39.99; at target.com
22. Kate WalshWalsh graced the red carpet in a blousy Max Azria dress with a bold graphic pattern. The Harkham silk dress will get you the Private Practice star’s style.
$308; at luvcharlie.com
23. Tyra BanksBanks enjoyed a night out in a crisp white dress with blue embroidery. You'll look as cool and comfortable in a printed caftan from Rachel Pally.
$255; at edressme.com
24. Emily BluntBlunt wore MaxMara to a Women in Film luncheon thrown in her honor. Her chiffon frock with bold circle details on the straps is not available online, so pick up a Grey Ant double tank dress for similar graphic appeal.
$198; at stevenalan.com
-
25. Maria MenounosMenounos was red hot at the Kickin' it Old Skool premiere in a HervÃ© LÃ©ger bandage dress. Get a coral frock from CachÃ© Luxe for a steamy effect.
$268; at cache.com
