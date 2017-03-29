Square-Toe Shoes No More! A Men's Shoe Guide That Is Sure to Attract the Ladies

There are always deal breakers when it comes to dating. Sometimes it’s poor manners, sometimes it’s bad breath, and sometimes, it’s the dreaded square-toe shoe. Thankfully, all you have to do is send this here link to that ugly shoe’d first date to ensure you have a better-dressed second date. Tell your man to ditch the outdated square-toe shoe that only your weird Uncle Ned wears and slip into a cool Chelsea boot, Adidas sneaker or suede loafer.
1. Low-key option with high-key style.
Lanvin | $495
2. A laid back sneaker perfect for the beach.
Vans | $80
3. Add a pop of color when you can.
Adidas | $65
4. A minimalist sneaker can go with just about any outfit.
Common Projects | $484
5. Get the James Dean look in a badass boot.
Saint Laurent | $995
6. Go for a casual worker boot on the weekend.
Off White | $660
7. A casual weekend boot.
$175
8. East coast preppy, no shame in this shoe.
Clarks | $130
9. Go classic with a horsebit loafer.
Gucci | $570
10. A Dress loafer can also be casual.
Tod's | $475
11. This is the perfect pairing for a tux.
$550
12. You can never have enough formal options.
Jimmy Choo | $750
13. GO ULTRA-LUXE WITH VELVET.
$495
14. The leather chelsea boot should be a closet staple.
Prada | $750
15. Try a suede chukka boot with a suit.
$1,465
16. Add a cool factor to your suit with these leather boots.
Christian Louboutin | $1,395