This Style Is About to Replace the Off-the-Shoulder Trend

Is it me? Or is it slowly becoming difficult to distinguish your friends on Instagram? They're all wearing the same thing. The off-the-shoulder trend took over our feeds last summer and continued through the winter with sweater options. Don't get me wrong. The flirty tops are cute. But if you're looking for a way to stand-out this spring, there's another trend that's coming to replace the cold-shoulder movement. It's time to get acquainted with the square neckline.
Brands like Isa Arfen and Dolce & Gabbana are switching things up with the boxy design, that has a unique way of showing just the right amount of skin. The straight neckline still shows off your collarbone, but you don't have to worry about readjusting the sleeves after you raise your arms. And yes, you can get away with wearing this one to work.
Scroll to shop our favorite square neckline tops below.
1. Chia Blouse in White
A bustier style adds a flirty twist to the boxy shape.
Farrow | $67
2. Kraz Multi-Print Crepe Blouse
Try out fun prints for a bigger statement.
Vivetta | $550
3. Square Neck Puff Sleeve Blouse
Here's a silk blouse you can wear on the weekends and to the office.
Express | $60
4. Striped cotton-jersey wrap top
Play with a multi-colored top that will grab everyone's attention.
Isa Arfen | $475
5. Spotted Blouse
Pair polka dots with your favorite mom jeans .
Topshop | $55
6. Shirred floral-print cotton and silk-blend top
Find a blouse with ruffles just below the waist to flatter your midsection.
Ganni | $145
7. Tulle Sleeveless Square Neck Top
Step out in a sheer design to show off even more skin.
Dolce & Gabbana | $1,195
8. Square-Neck Pleated Top
Go for a silk design that's elegant enough to wear to work.
Max Studio | $34 (Originally $88)
9. Square Neck Blouse
Look for designs tailored to your size—like this petite option.
Ann Taylor | $60
10. PART OF THE PROCESS CROP TOP
A romantic top with a peplum waist will upgrade your go-to jeans.
Hello Molly | $69